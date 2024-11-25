Image

Judge Pauses Biden DOJ Persecution of Pro-life Protesters, Signalling a Trump DOJ Reckoning

By Rod Lampard Nov 26, 2024

Michigan Judge, Matthew F. Leitman has paused the persecution of a pro-life protestor facing 10 years in prison.

The shock move halting the advance of Biden’s weaponised judiciary is linked to the anticipated revamp of the bureaucracy promised by the incoming Trump administration.

As per The Federalist, this week Justin Phillips – one of seven pro-life advocates – was handed a reprieve.

Phillips and friends were arrested in October 2022 for ‘conspiracy’ after the Biden administration’s ‘Abortion task force,’ and the DOJ alleged the group conspired to “stop people from seeking “healthcare.”

The case originated in 2020 when 7 pro-life advocates held a sit-in protest at the Sterling Heights, Michigan “reproductive healthcare clinic.”

An August press release from Biden’s DOJ treated the peaceful pro-life protestors, as “domestic terrorists.”

“These defendants orchestrated an unlawful clinic blockade,” the administration’s activists in the judiciary argued.

Phillips, and others, they said, did so, “without regard to the serious medical needs of the women they blocked from accessing reproductive health care.” (abortion).

“These defendants intentionally broke the law,” Biden’s DOJ added.

Accused of “engaging in a conspiracy to prevent clinic employees from providing, and patients from receiving, reproductive health services,” the group were indicted under the FACE Act.

FACE, an acronym for Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances, is Clinton-era abortion protection legislation.

Bolstering hope for justice, Judge Leitman “told attorneys to stand down.”

The Federalist said he ordered the “pause” last Wednesday, halting “post-trial motions until further notice.”

Judge Leitman then “pushed the next status conference to March 24, 2025, well after Trump’s inauguration.”

Speaking for California-based Christian, legal non-profit, Pacific Justice Institute, Michigan branch representative, David Peters told The Federalist, Biden’s DOJ was instructed to consult with “the new Civil Rights Division,” and Trump’s team.

This pause could signal a major shift in the prosecution of the 11 pro-life protestors.

If not a pardon, the FACE cases “could be dismissed under the new Trump administration.”

A hopeful Justin Phillips said the outcome suggests judges know these trials are politically motivated.

There’s a sense, he added, that those working for justice, know the legal system is being deliberately corrupted in order to serve political ends.

He may be right, said The Federalist’s Beth Brelje.

Prior to the Supreme Court rolling Roe V. Wade back to the states, the “DOJ rarely made FACE arrests.”

Brelje noted that between 2011 and 2021, only 17 people were charged.

In 2022, under Biden, this shot up to 26 people in 1 year alone, followed by FBI raids on family homes, and a host of others since.

Such as the arrest of 11 peaceful pro-life advocates who protested in the hallway outside (the now defunct) Carafem “Health” Center Clinic, in Mount Juliet, Tennessee.

At the direction of Biden’s DOJ, the FBI detained the group under the FACE act.

Each defendant was then charged with Conspiracy Against Civil Rights, which involves a $250,000 fine, and a lengthy incarceration.

Among those facing imprisonment and charges in both Michigan and Tennessee is Eva Edl, an elderly survivor of both Nazi and Soviet concentration camps.

Another example of the Woke White House’s horrific, heavy-handed mistreatment of pro-lifers, is Mark Houck, who was acquitted in Feb. 2023. You can read his story here and here.

