FBI Forced to Backtrack: Gab Account Suggests Trump Shooter Was Biden Supporter

A 2021 Gab account the FBI suspect belonged to Donald Trump’s would-be assassin is challenging initial assessments about motive.

Gab CEO Andrew Torba, said he handed the information over after receiving an “emergency disclosure request from the law enforcement agency.”

Torba’s revelations go against Democrat and legacy media assumptions that the shooter was right-wing.

It is, he added, “the first definitive evidence that the shooter was a Biden supporter.”

The Gab account plainly shows the shooter defending,

Joe Biden’s election:

Illegal immigration:

As well as mandates, and lockdowns:





Dispelling media accusations that he was lying about the FBI’s keen interest in the account, Torba posted the July 24 disclosure request:

Taking a risk by releasing all documents to the public, he also put the FBI on notice.

The Gab CEO stopped an apparent attempt to paint Thomas Crooks as an “extreme right-wing terrorist.”

The FBI, sourcing an – as yet unnamed and unconfirmed – social media account, were now claiming the shooter expressed extreme anti-immigration and anti-Jew sentiments.

Responding, Torba wrote, “This is not consistent with Gab’s understanding of the shooter’s motives based on an Emergency Disclosure Request (‘EDR’) we received from the FBI last week.”

Reactions to narrative manipulation were swift and justifiably ruthless.

Elon Musk wrote, “It sure looks like the FBI leadership engaged in perjury.”

X influencer, DC Draino remarked, “Why does the FBI keep lying through their teeth?!

“This FBI lie comes just days after Director Wray claimed Trump wasn’t shot…and then backtracked after public outcry.”

To this, he added, the shooter “was a Leftist through and through.”

You can even see the shooter clapping back at @catturd2 in some of his messages



These archived screenshots were provided by the CEO of Gab @BasedTorba in response to an FBI request



He was a Leftist through and through — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) July 30, 2024

Questioned by Tennessee senator, Marsha Blackburn, FBI deputy director, Paul Abbate was forced to admit the existence of the account.

Alongside the fact that the FBI were taking the Gab account seriously.

He agreed the user was pro-Biden, pro-illegal immigration, and pro-lockdowns.

The FBI is alleging that Trump’s attempted assassin was motivated by “extreme” anti-immigration sentiments.



Yet, Crook’s Gab account more recently espoused pro-immigration, pro-lockdown & pro-Biden views contrary to their claims.



I confronted the Deputy Director about this ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/PR8rTzg5Dq — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) July 30, 2024

It was the second time in under a week that Abbate had contradicted the FBI’s public position.

Testifying before a Senate judiciary committee, FBI boss, Christopher Wray, tried to argue that Trump was never hit with a bullet.

Wray’s disinformation was quickly co-opted by bad-faith actors.

Especially those online, and within legacy media, who lapped up yet another sleazy attempt by the Marxian Wokeified American intelligence community, to undermine Trump in the name of political activism.

Abbate contradicted Wray, telling the same committee, “There is absolutely no doubt in the FBI’s mind whether former president Trump was hit with a bullet and wounded in the ear. No doubt. There never has been.”

Another challenge for the Intelligence community’s credibility with truth-telling comes from contradictions between video of Crooks, and Secret Service claims he was not easy to spot.

An “explosive’ video posted by Vigilant News seems to confirm The Federalist’s CEO, Sean Davis’ assessment that ‘they let Crooks shoot at Trump.”

Trump was shot because they let him shoot Trump. https://t.co/j2yjKyszxD — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 1, 2024

Addressing the attempted narrative shift on the shooter, Torba set the record straight, stating on X, “You watched a regime hoax be dismantled in real-time today.

“Their plan was to paint Crooks as a ‘far-right extremist’ and scapegoat Gab in the process.

“Thanks to our quick action—and your help getting the word out—we stopped that from happening.

“All Glory to God.

“To the best of Gab’s knowledge, as of 2021, Crooks was a pro-lockdown, pro-immigration, left-wing Joe Biden supporter.”