The Great Reset, Big Tech, Censorship, and The Only Way Out: Gab CEO Andrew Torba on The Caldron Pool Show

Episode 8 of The Caldron Pool Show has landed, and it’s one not to be missed!

In this episode, I sat down with Andrew Torba, free speech champion and CEO of social networking site Gab.com to discuss a broad range of topics, including Big Tech, social manipulation, The Great Reset, free speech, Christianity, and more.

Andrew also outlined for us the major differences between Gab and other alt-social media networks and gave us greater insight into who’s behind Gab and how the company is funded and managed.

You can watch/listen to this episode by clicking here.

If you’re on Gab you can follow us at gab.com/caldronpool