Doctor Faces Deregistration After Sharing Babylon Bee Articles

Offending posts include content from Matt Walsh, Allie Beth Stuckey, and Katy Faust.

By Staff Writer Sep 9, 2024

An Australian doctor, facing deregistration for sharing conservative content on social media, including five articles from the Babylon Bee, has begun his trial in an effort to save his career.

Dr. Jereth Kok came under investigation by the Medical Board of Australia in 2018 after two anonymous complaints were lodged regarding posts he had shared on social media.

Dr. Kok only learned he was under investigation nine months after the initial complaints were made. During that time, the Board combed through ten years of his social media content and hired forensic specialists to scour the internet for content he had written.

They finally took issue with more than 80 Facebook posts, including content from Matt Walsh, Allie Beth Stuckey, and Katy Faust.

While consulting with patients in 2019, Dr. Kok was abruptly notified that he would be immediately suspended from practice in order to protect the “public interest.”

The suspension of his registration prevented Jereth from earning an income to provide for his young family, and prevented him from providing further care or communicating with his patients. He has remained suspended for the past five years.

The offending posts include the following:

Dr. Kok’s professional misconduct trial finally began in July 2024 and is scheduled for closing arguments on October 14. A fundraise has been set up to help Dr. Kok’s lawyers in their effort to defend his freedom of speech. You can help Dr. Kok by visiting his GiveSendGo page and donating any amount.

Jereth appeared on the Caldron Pool show with Evelyn Rae in 2002.

