Can You Legislate Your Way to Social Harmony?

The New South Wales government is set to strengthen hate speech laws, with Premier Chris Minns signalling a move to criminalise vilification rather than treating it as a civil offence.

“Hate speech laws have been in place in the state for a long period of time, but they’ve criminalised acts that have induced violence in the community, not, for example, vilification,” Minns said in response to an alleged rise in antisemitism. “It’s still against the law, but [it] requires a private individual to launch prosecution. So, we’re going to be looking at that aspect of the law. It’s in place in other jurisdictions around Australia.”

Currently, NSW law defines vilification as a public act that could incite hatred, serious contempt, or severe ridicule towards a person or group based on characteristics such as race, religion, sexuality, gender identity, or having HIV/AIDS.

The move has drawn criticism from concerned citizens and civil liberties groups, who have warned that such legislation may be reactionary and ineffective in addressing the root cause of social division.

Critics of vilification laws have long argued that such laws directed at combatting potential “hate” introduce subjectivity into legal interpretations. Concerns have been raised about whether religious texts, parodies, or memes shared on social media “could” be deemed as vilification.

Aside from the fact that “hate” itself is not inherently bad—the morality of hate depends on what it’s directed towards—couldn’t the vague criteria of what “could” incite hatred potentially include the Bible, sermons on specific passages, sharing Bible verses online, or distributing Gospel tracts in public? It could certainly be argued that the expression of any idea has the potential to provoke hatred from those who hold opposing views.

The NSW Council for Civil Liberties rightly expressed their concern that the government’s approach risks prioritising punitive measures over meaningful social cohesion efforts. The organization cautioned state officials, stating, “You cannot arrest your way into social cohesion.”

They’re right. We’re watching the government’s futile attempt to combat “hate” through legislation. They can change the law, but the law cannot change the heart. Regardless of what the law states, the “hate” they’re attempting to combat with legislation will remain, if not in public view, then in the private and dark corners of society.

Once upon a time, our politicians and lawmakers understood this, because they understood and believed what the Bible says on this matter: Namely, that hate is not eradicated by the accumulation of laws, but by the Gospel.

Previous generations did not just recognise Christianity as our nation’s founding religious ideology because it was in keeping with British tradition. They understood that Christianity also played a crucial role in fostering social cohesion and harmony, as evidenced by our long history. Fundamental concepts such as the rule of law, family values, human rights, charity and forgiveness, all stemmed from our national commitment to the reality of Christ as the Supreme King.

Unfortunately, much of this has been forgotten today, particularly by our political class. They have overlooked the profound and positive influence Christianity has had on society and sought to change the ingredients of the cake without changing the cake itself. Western countries the world over have imported countless foreigners who follow different religions, embrace distinct value systems and practice diverse cultures.

However, Christianity and the societies it shapes are founded on a conviction that sets them apart from all other religions—the belief that Jesus is Lord. As such, Christ has given us a law by which all, whether authorities or civilians, are called to live. Christian communities, by conviction, are thus obligated to obey Christ and His commandments, the chief of which is to love God and love your neighbour, even if your neighbour is your enemy.

Our politicians, however, have effectively displaced Christ and are now attempting to fill the role of Messiah and social unifier. However, they have no cure to apply to any of our social ills. Instead, they have embraced the illusion of “magic dirt”—the superstitious belief that the harmony and cohesion of the Western world stem not from a shared commitment to Christianity, but merely from the land on which these civilizations were built. Yet, it is becoming increasingly clear that when you welcome a person, you welcome everything they bring—their religious beliefs, value system, morals, and culture.

Not everyone coming to the Western world chooses to live as though Christ is King, even in a nominal sense. As a result, not everyone will uphold the same values or adhere to the moral law that forms the foundation of our national and civil laws.

Unless our politicians can recognise the necessary role of Christianity in promoting social harmony, they can do nothing but threaten to arrest their way out of favour with everyone – stomping on basic freedoms just to maintain some facade of civil order. But it simply won’t work.

Civil law and order in the West presuppose a society that, for the large part, is Christian and moral. It cannot meaningfully function any other way. Legislation alone cannot solve the deeper issues of the human heart. Until the civil government understands this, it will keep adding laws as a dying man clings to futile remedies.