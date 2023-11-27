Caldron Pool’s Catch-Up With The Ex-Candidates

CP’s Rod Lampard caught up with Steven Tripp and Adam Zahra via their Ex-Candidate’s podcast this week.

Topics ranged from Javier Milei, Xi Van Fleet, up to Cultural Marxism, the indoctrination state of Australian education, and misinformation, disinformation.

As well as the value of civics, the relevance of Biblical Theology, and the importance of logic in a “debate-is-hate” “truth is relative” crooked culture.

The list was long, the effort, well worth it.

Listen in here on Spotify or WATCH online here: