Petition Calling For Victorian Premier to Resign Gathers Over 150k Signatures: “He Must Be Held Accountable”

A petition calling for the resignation of Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has gathered more than 150k signatures and shows little sign of slowing down.

The Change.org petition, entitled Daniel Andrews: Resign, accuses the Premier of failing the state in his “mismanagement of the coronavirus pandemic,” and calls on the government to hold Andrews accountable for his actions.

“No other state is yet to see a second-wave but through Daniel Andrews’ pathetic performance, Victoria is seeing a growing second wave of infection likely to trump the first wave in its growth and its aggression,” the petition states.

“Victoria is back where it started. Three months of long, tiresome, exhaustive progress has been for nothing.”

The petition continues: “The only reason we form government is that through community collaboration and leadership we are stronger and safer together than when we are apart. Daniel Andrews has failed the most basic test of leadership: Keeping the community safe.

“Victorians are angry. Victorians are frustrated. We need proper leadership, someone we can look to in these strange times for guidance, leadership, and hope. That person is not Daniel Andrews.

The petition goes on to say: “Someone must be held accountable for this failure of leadership. Democracy relies on having accountability in our government. Daniel Andrews has failed. Daniel Andrews must be held accountable. Daniel Andrews must resign.”

