CBS Attempts to Pass Off ‘Latinos For Trump’ Rally As Joe Biden Event

CBS News has been accused of attempting to pass off a 'Latinos For Trump' rally for a recent Joe Biden event.













323 Shares

CBS News has been accused of attempting to pass off a ‘Latinos For Trump’ rally for a recent Joe Biden event.

Advertisement

The news outlet allegedly used a photograph from the Arizona, Phoenix Trump rally on Monday, suggesting it was taken at Joe Biden’s campaign stop in Florida.

“Biden pitches crucial Latino voters during Florida campaign,” the chyron at the bottom of the screen read.

Advertisement

Former Navy Seal, FBI Agent and now author Jonathan Gilliam called out the network on Twitter on Thursday after spotting himself in the photograph.

“I’m 100% positive I was in Arizona on Monday supporting @realDonaldTrump with #LatinosForTrump despite @CBS claiming I was at a @JoeBiden rally in Florida,” Gilliam tweeted, along with the hashtag #FakeNewsMedia.

I’m 100% positive I was in Arizona on Monday supporting @realDonaldTrump with #LatinosForTrump despite @CBS claiming I was at a @JoeBiden rally in Florida. 👉🏻#FakeNewsMedia👈🏻 pic.twitter.com/T6DogWY0JT — Jonathan T Gilliam (@JGilliam_SEAL) September 16, 2020

The outlet was slammed earlier this year after using footage from an overcrowded Italian hospital during a report on the virus outbreak in New York City.

At the time, CBS News was criticized across social media for spreading misinformation at a time of public panic.

A spokesperson for the network labelled it an “editing mistake,” saying immediate steps were being taken to remove the footage from all platforms of the show.

Advertisement

Related