Emmanuel Macron and Other MPs Have Not Been Vaccinated, says Former Presidential Candidate

Former French presidential candidate, Jean Lassalle, has accused President Emmanuel Macron and other members of the French government of lying about their Covid vaccination status.

In a recent interview with NTD, Lassalle, who has undergone four heart operations since receiving the jab, said that President Macron and most of the members of the government were, in fact, unvaccinated.

The former member of the National Assembly of France told NTD that he took the vaccine, as an MP, to “set an example” for the people to follow, however, he said, that decision “almost killed him” after “warping his heart.”

“I have had four surgeries since January 3 of this year,” Lassalle said. If it weren’t for these surgeries, he said he “would certainly be dead.”

Lassalle went on to say he was unaware that most MPs, including the President, had not received the vaccination.

“I did not know that Mr Macron was not vaccinated,” he said. “I did not know that most of the government members were not, and I did not know as many of my fellow MPs were not either.”

Questions have been raised following the interview, with Les Patriotes leader, Florian Philippot, asking why an investigation has not been conducted into the claim.

In a Tweet on Tuesday, Philipopot said: “Jean Lassalle announced that Macron and ministers had fake Covid vaccines: no inquiry? No investigation?! Yet it is a crucial subject when you know that millions of French people have been injected by force!”

President Macron has been a strong public advocate for the vaccine since its rollout. Last year he announced harsh restrictions for the unjabbed, saying citizens without a Covid pass will be banned from most outdoor activities.

At the time, Macron also hinted at the possibility of forced vaccinations, should the unvaccinated not heed his appeal to “go and get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

In January, Macron stepped up his campaign against France’s unjabbed, saying he wanted to “piss off” unvaccinated people by making their lives so complicated that they would end up getting the injection.

According to Reuters, Macron has also described the unvaccinated as irresponsible and unworthy of being considered citizens.