Why Alternative Media Is So Important

Imagine, for a moment, if we didn’t have access to the internet, and everything we knew about Donald Trump’s presidency came through the distorted lens of the mainstream media. Based on their narrative alone, Trump would likely go down in history as one of the worst dictators the world has ever known.

Just think about what our grandchildren’s history books might look like if the only information accessible was filtered through people wholeheartedly convinced that Trump is “literally Hitler” and his supporters Nazism-reborn.

Even if you despise alternative media, at the very least, surely we can all agree that it provides some necessary balance to provoke questions and help see through what we might have otherwise accepted without a second thought.

Of course, it’s always easier to consume a single, tightly controlled narrative on any matter, but it also means those controlling that narrative have incredible power and little accountability. And that’s a frightening thought when you consider the agendas currently being pushed on the people through the manipulation of emotion and the distortion of fact.

This point was perfectly highlighted in 1977 by Francis Schaeffer when he warned: “When the perspective and the worldview of the elite coincides with some of the influential news carriers–it does not have to be all–then either consciously or unconsciously, the media becomes an instrument for manipulation.”

