The Woke Grievance Cult is as Genocidal as Hamas Jihadists

Regardless of where you may stand on the tragic events in Israel, a certainty is this: Critical Race Theorists, along with its Woke grievance cult are genocidal and must be brought to heel.

As recently cancelled, Laurence Fox argued on X, “I was vilified for saying policemen and footballers should not be kneeling to the evil #BLM cult.

“Let’s see how quickly they stop supplicating themselves to those who celebrate the rape and murder of innocent civilians.”

I was vilified for saying policemen and footballers should not be kneeling to the evil #BLM cult.



Let’s see how quickly they stop supplicating themselves to those who celebrate the rape and murder of innocent civilians. pic.twitter.com/GeNOpIoPUZ — Laurence Fox (@LozzaFox) October 11, 2023

Black Lives Matter Incorporated were quick to jump on Israel’s military action in Gaza as a crime against humanity.

They selectively ignored the 1200+ dead and injured Israelis (which includes Muslims and Jews).

They then rolled out tired, one-sided political narratives filled with victimisation and blame.

Yesterday we sent out msgs that we aren’t proud of. We stand with Palestine & the people who will do what they must to live free. Our hearts are with, the grieving mothers, those rescuing babies from rubble, who are in danger of being wiped out completely🇵🇸♥️🖤💚 — BLMChicago (@BLMChi) October 11, 2023

Further still, a group calling themselves, Black Lives Matter Grassroots, publicly called for genocide – a HAMAS style ‘decolonization’ of America.

The next time you see the damn BLM banner posted in your school, your church, on your main thoroughfare thru town, you might consider raising this… https://t.co/1vwg9gXFqC — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 11, 2023

This sponsored Samuel Sey’s sharp warning.

“Conservatives who say Israel is oppressing Palestine are repeating woke talking points,” he wrote on X.

To this, he added, “If you believe Israel is oppressing Palestinians, you’ve embraced the same ideology that says America is oppressing black people.

“That’s why you and Black Lives Matter are on the same side on the Israel-Palestine conflict.”

So, he continued, “Stop using the oppressor vs. the oppressed dynamic on Israel’s conflict with Palestine (postcolonial theory).”

Sey isn’t saying we can’t be critical of Israel’s government, which, when it comes to COVID-19 overreach is absolutely fair game.

His points transcend reactions to HAMAS’s war on Israelis, and Palestinians alike.

Sey is saying we should avoid being lured into preaching the same grievance cult cognitive distortions inherent to Wokeshevism.

Note, for example, the calls for peace, while on the same page, protestors chant “death to Israel.”

I personally invite you to take up your cause on the ground in Gaza.

Talk is cheap. https://t.co/ApE2VHnh4z — GemmaTognini (@GemmaTognini) October 12, 2023

Broader still are the dangers of allowing the same Woke mind virus to infect our theology.

The us vs. them eschatological peeing contest I’ve witnessed this week demands such a discussion.

Those reluctant to condemn Islamists have been swift to condemn, and mock anyone even remotely sympathetic of Israel.

This is where Sey’s warnings find traction.

Christians making modern Israel the object of their faith, instead of Jesus Christ, shows that the more immediate battleground is natural theology, not eschatology.

There is no second revelation of God, outside who, where, and when, He has chosen to reveal Himself, namely by way of Covenant with ancient Israel, and in His son, Jesus the Christ.

The Bible attests to this: Jesus Christ, a Jew, is true Israel. He is the chosen one.

Salvation comes through the Jews, it doesn’t come from being a Jew, any more than it comes from having a perfect Church attendance record.

The God, who is righteous, Holy, and steadfast, is the object of our faith, not man, tree, metal, image or the ‘delusion of demons’ (Augustine, City of God).

This is how the Apostle Paul, once a Pharisee or Pharisees instructed the early church, itself made up of the Jewish community.

Only upon Jesus Christ, the elected One, do we find our election.

This, Paul tells us, eventually includes the Jews – as it does Abraham, Isaac and, Jacob – and we might rightly hope, modern Israel.

Despite Paul’s words, this week there was no acknowledgement of the distinction between supporting Israel’s right to exist and worshipping modern Israel as a second revelation of God.

Chest beating about eschatology hid the real serpent in the playground.

The errancy of natural theology is used to justify Jihad, as well as “forever wars.”

It’s what defied Hitler, the State, and Communist leaders the world over.

Natural theology is therefore the greater boil on the backside of current events, not sympathy for Israel.

Woke Jihadists cheering on Islamic jihadism isn’t a surprise to those who’ve long been acquainted with the fine print.

To quote from Douglas Wilson’s apt thread on X, “Times of crisis are moments when God decides to pressure-test nations, cities, societies, parties, and movements. A crisis often reveals where all the true fault lines are.”