Jane Fonda Advocates Murdering Pro-Lifers to Protect Abortion Laws

Actress Jane Fonda has advocated murdering pro-life politicians and activists to ensure abortion laws are not repealed in the United States.

The 86-year-old outspoken Democrat made the comments on The View on Friday, saying: “We have experienced many decades now of having agency over our body, of being able to determine when and how many children to have. We know what that feels like, we know what that’s done for our lives.”

“We’re not going back, I don’t care what the laws are,” Fonda said. “We’re not going back.”

When co-host Joy Behar asked Fonda what can be done to fight back apart from protesting, Fonda proposed straight-up murder.

“Well, I’ve thought of murder,” she said, as the panel laughed. “Murder,” she affirmed.

“She’s just kidding,” Behar interjected before Fonda turned and starred at Behar as if to say, “No, I wasn’t.”

We shouldn’t at all be surprised, really. What are they advocating except for the violent killing of innocent unborn babies? These remarks are hardly inconsistent with their godless insanity.

“Pro-choice” is a euphemism. Make no mistake, they’re pro-death. Nothing more. “All who hate me love death” (Proverbs 8:36).

WATCH:

Actress and abortion activist Jane Fonda calls for pro-life politicians to be murdered.



Murder to protect the murder of children.



Pray & work passionately against this darkness. pic.twitter.com/9TFmEai1nY — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) March 10, 2023