UK Equalities Minister says “NO” to BLM and Critical Race Theory

Kemi Badenoch, Conservative MP from the U.K just put words to what many think privately, yet feel powerless to say publicly.













Kemi Badenoch, Conservative MP from the U.K. just put words to what many think privately, yet feel powerless to say publicly.

The first-generation immigrant and MP for Saffron Walden’s 8-minute speech reasoned out the Johnson Government’s “unequivocal no” to Critical Race Theory, and the Black Lives Matter Marxist movement.

Responding in parliament during ‘general debate’ relating to the United Kingdom’s annual, month-long celebration of Black history, Badenoch described CRT as an “an ideology that sees blackness as victimhood and whiteness as oppression.”

Adding, “what we are against is the teaching of contested political ideas as if they are accepted facts…we do not want to see teachers teaching their white pupils about white privilege and inherited racial guilt. And let me be clear: any school which teaches these elements of Critical Race Theory as fact, or which promotes partisan political views such as defunding the police without offering a balanced treatment of opposing views, is breaking the law.”

Badenoch’s “no” to the Black Lives Matter Marxist movement, its poorly informed supporters, and wide-ranging run of the mill sycophants was just as sharp.

As quoted by The Blaze, Badenoch asserted:

“Black lives do matter, of course, they do, but we know that the Black Lives Matter movement — capital B.L.M. — is political. I know this because at the height of the protests, I have been told of white Black Lives Matter protesters calling — and I’m afraid … I apologize for saying this word — calling a black armed police officer guarding downing street a ‘pet n*****.

“That is why we do not endorse that movement on this side of the House,” Badenoch reiterated. “It is a political movement, and what would be nice, would be for members on the opposite side to condemn many of the actions that we see this political movement, instead of pretending that it is completely wholesome anti-racist organization, that there is a lot of pernicious stuff that is being pushed and we stand against that.”

As a mother and Equalities Minister for the current UK government, Badenoch said:

“Why does this issue mean so much to me? It is not just because I’m a first-generation immigrant, it is because my daughter came home from school this month and said ‘we’re learning Black History Month because every other month is about white history.’

“This is wrong and this is not what our children should be picking up,” she concluded. “These are not the values I have taught her.”

Badenoch also pushed back against attempts to conflate American history with the UK, saying:

“Our history of race is not America’s history of race most black British people who have come to our shores were not brought here in chains but came voluntarily due to their connections to the UK and in search of a better life.”

With many learning the facts about Critical Race Theory, and coming to grips with what Black Lives Matter stands for, not just what they stand against, Badenoch’s speech is certain to go viral.

Her 2017 maiden speech to parliament is also worth checking out.

The Equalities Minister could not have been clearer:



Black Lives Matter and Critical Race Theory are political and do not belong in schools.



Teaching ideas such as 'white privilege' as a factual reality is breaking the law! 🚫👨‍🏫 pic.twitter.com/6VoIDVJxLi — Calvin Robinson (@calvinrobinson) October 20, 2020

