Rebel News Ejected From Dan Andrews Press Conference Because the Premier’s PA ‘Didn’t Know What Questions Will Be Asked’

Avi Yemini of Rebel News has been ejected from a press conference with Daniel Andrews because the Premier's personal assistant did not know 'what questions will be asked.'













Avi Yemini of Rebel News has been ejected from a press conference with Daniel Andrews because the Premier’s personal assistant did not know ‘what questions will be asked.’

A video capturing the incident shows authorities granting access to Yemini only to stop him moments later and order him to leave.

The authorities told Yemini that he was being removed at the request of Daniel Andrews’ personal assistant, despite having a government-issued media pass.

“Police Protective Services were being ordered by the government to remove journalists they don’t like,” Yemini later said. “That is not how any free society can or should operate.”

