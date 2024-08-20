Actor Rob Schneider Credits Being a Dad for Bringing Him Closer to God

Happy Maddison alumni, Rob Schneider, has attributed his Christian faith to the dad life.

In an interview seen by over 2.7 million on X, Schneider told Tucker Carlson, the beauty of second chances sold him on God’s saving grace.

Explaining his turn-around, Schneider said, “If our works, whatever we do, are but dirty rags in the face of the Lord, how much more, our pride, our vanity?”

“That came to me by having children, and the incredible beauty, and gift that they are, and how they see the world,” Schneider explained.

“Their eyes point out and they see everything, and that they know they’re connected to everything; and have to be taught that there’s a separation between them, and their mother.

“This is coming to me from my beautiful children,” he asserted.

“I’m now having a second chance at being a father; to be their father. Be a better father this time.

“A more present father.”

He said, as a dad, he’s concerned about the rise of evil in the world.

It’s imperative for fathers to take that threat seriously.

There is no looking away.

“Now is the time to be courageous,” he exclaimed.

“Now is the time for people to step up, and say injustice – whether it’s the current attacks on women; whether it’s the educational system not educating kids.”

For example, “Take your kids out of college right now.”

“How much do you have to hate your kids to send them to Harvard?” Schneider quipped.

“The business schools are great because they’re 80% conservative!

“You see a rise in evil, and you have to know that this is happening.”

Schneider told Tucker he was inspired by M. Scott Peck, the psychiatrist who worked with the United States Army to evaluate Company Baker after the My Lai massacre during the Vietnam War.

“I’ve been very blessed that I got to meet some people who educated me about evil,” Schneider explained.

“After Peck became a Christian, he wrote about healing human evil.

“It’s a short book,” but it’s relevant, Schneider added.

“It’s important because it helps identify people in your life and people who are capable of harm.”

Schneider said, “Evil does exist, and we need to arm ourselves with God and arm ourselves with knowledge, so we can protect ourselves” and our families against evil.

Ultimately, he said, “evil has to succumb to the will of Jesus Christ and submit to it.”

For this reason, we cannot be people who go along to get along with it. We have to fight back, Schneider added.

Clarifying what he means by “fight back,” Schneider explained,

“We need healing. Through bringing people closer to God – bringing our nation which was founded under God – I think we have a chance to heal our nation.”

“Because there is a rise of evil, and I think we all see it.”

Outside a second chance to do the dad life better, Schneider said the beauty of creation was a contributing factor in his complete conversion to Christ.

Before discussing evil, Schneider attributed creation to intelligent design, telling Tucker, there’s an undeniable palette of complexity, and colour, that recalls its creator.

“Sometimes you look up at the clouds, and its as beautiful as anything Monet could have painted.”

Asked if the rise of evil was also factor, Schneider replied, “We need to be careful. It’s like Europe in the 1920s. The New York Times called National Socialists a bunch of misfits.”

We need to be careful about the direction of the world, he said, adding, “I believe the United States must continue to be the guide for the world, as an example of freedom. Not perfect freedom.

“Not a perfect society by any stretch, but one that aims for equality, free expression, and freedom of speech, which is the beacon for freedom in the world.

“Nobody is swimming away from America. They’re not trying to get out. They’re trying to get in for a reason.

“We must fight and be vigilant. Now is the time for courage to protect it.”

Notably, Schneider began the 2-hour long interview by responding to accusations made by his daughter, Elle King.

According to Rolling Stone, King described Schneider as a toxic, absentee father, who wasn’t “very nice.”

Speaking with Tucker, Schneider agreed.

He then publicly apologised, admitting that he wasn’t “the dad in his 20s, that King needed him to be.”

Estranged for years, RS said, King has no plans to reconcile with her dad, citing “homophobia,” and Schneider’s failure – read refusal – to fall-in line with the LGBTQ+ agenda.

Schneider, who stars in 19 out of 45 Adam Sandler love-em or ditch-em films, is well-known for playing wild, hyperbolic characters.

The comedian is both loved, hated, and laughed at for his unapologetic, dramatic overstatements.

These capitalised on idiosyncrasies to create memorable characters, which were often accompanied by crass, comedic one-liners.

The August 16, TCN interview posted on X covered a range of other topics.

These included big pharma, COV1D, critical thinking, Canada cancelling comedy, Donald Trump, and finding God.