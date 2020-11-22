Yahoo is Now Referring to President Trump Simply As “Former Reality TV Show Host”

If you've recently awoken from a half-century-long coma, you may have never heard the name, Donald Trump. Not to fear, Yahoo News is here to clarify for us all.













Donald Trump is a former reality TV show host. That’s it! According to Yahoo News, the fact that Donald Trump is the current President of the United States isn’t worth noting.

Instead, in a recent news piece about the President’s eldest son contracting COVID-19, the publication opted to simply refer to the President as a “former reality TV show host.”

“Former reality TV show host’s son tests positive for COVID-19,” the November 21 headline reads. The piece, which goes on to refer to Rudy Giuliani as both an “actual gremlin” and “lawyer of gremlins”, gleefully reports that Donald Trump Jr. has tested positive to COVID-19, after accusing him of “trying to downplay the seriousness of the pandemic.”

This is a REAL HEADLINE from @Yahoo about @DonaldJTrumpJr testing positive for Coronavirus.



They refer to @realDonaldTrump, the sitting President of the United States as “Former reality TV show host”



The Media is already trying to erase the fact that he is President. pic.twitter.com/IQZewLsd5d — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 21, 2020

It’s not surprising, really. These are the same sorts that for four-years-straight attempted to wish the President away by pretending that Donald Trump is #NotMyPresident.

President Trump has labelled the media the enemy of the people, and since his inauguration, they’ve certainly done everything within their power to live up to that title. And with “just 61 more days” to go, they’re not going to let up now.

