UK to Introduce Vaccine Passports: “Negative Tests Will No Longer Be Enough”

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced plans to implement a vaccine passport that will be necessary to gain entry into crowded venues.

Speaking in the Commons yesterday, Johnson said that negative test results will no longer be enough, and that from the end of September, proof of vaccination will be required to enter nightclubs and venues where large crowds gather.

“By the end of September, were all over-18s have had the chance to be double-jabbed, we’re planning to make full vaccination the condition of entry to nightclubs and other venues where large crowds gather,” Johnson said.

Adding, “Proof of a negative test will no longer be enough.”

UK PM Boris Johnson says that after all over-18s have had the chance to get both Covid jabs, full vaccination will be required for entry into "nightclubs and other venues where large crowds gather"https://t.co/EZJkjkCXF1 pic.twitter.com/q0UpIP3Hmr — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) July 19, 2021

Meanwhile, thousands of protesters gathered in London to voice their opposition to the Prime Ministers’ medical apartheid.

Video from the protest shared across social media shows large crowds gathered at Parliament Square chanting, “Arrest Boris Johnson!”

Ex Police Officer Mark Sexton speaks at #londonprotest and explains PCR tests saying it is not fit for purpose. He says that Millions of people are suffering because of this testing system which is destroying lives.#NoVaccinePassportsAnywhere pic.twitter.com/IjHLrM62I6 — Gillian McKeith (@GillianMcKeith) July 19, 2021

#londonprotest The People go to Parliament today to deliver their message of #NoVaccinePassportsAnywhere The People shout “arrest Boris Johnson”. pic.twitter.com/5uZu9uzK8S — Gillian McKeith (@GillianMcKeith) July 19, 2021

The People surround Whitehall. They have had enough. Freedom needs to mean exactly that ……Freedom. And no forced or mandated jabs for anyone. Choose Truth ! #NoVaccinePassportsAnywhere #londonprotest pic.twitter.com/HQkbWwmEOL — Gillian McKeith (@GillianMcKeith) July 19, 2021

#londonprotest The People ask the Police to move back and the Police oblige. The Police move back. The Police need to stand down. The lives of the children and grandchildren are at stake. Choose Truth! Choose Freedom. #NoVaccinePassportsAnywhere pic.twitter.com/vcmhOSa41P — Gillian McKeith (@GillianMcKeith) July 19, 2021

