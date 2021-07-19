Health News & Commentary United Kingdom

UK to Introduce Vaccine Passports: “Negative Tests Will No Longer Be Enough”

"By the end of September, were all over-18s have had the chance to be double-jabbed, we're planning to make full vaccination the condition of entry to nightclubs and other venues where large crowds gather," Johnson said.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced plans to implement a vaccine passport that will be necessary to gain entry into crowded venues.

Speaking in the Commons yesterday, Johnson said that negative test results will no longer be enough, and that from the end of September, proof of vaccination will be required to enter nightclubs and venues where large crowds gather.

Adding, “Proof of a negative test will no longer be enough.”

Meanwhile, thousands of protesters gathered in London to voice their opposition to the Prime Ministers’ medical apartheid.

Video from the protest shared across social media shows large crowds gathered at Parliament Square chanting, “Arrest Boris Johnson!”