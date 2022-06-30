Multiculturalism Works As Designed

"This was the intention of multiculturalism from the start, to break the Christianity of Western nations and undermine nationalism, both important foundations of Western society."

The latest Australian census figures are in, and the obvious state of religion in Australia has been outlined now by the statistics: Christianity is on a hard decline in Australia: “2021 Census shows changes in Australia’s religious diversity.”

Advertisement

“Christianity is the most common religion in Australia, with over 40 per cent (43.9 per cent) identifying as Christian. This has reduced from over 50 per cent (52.1 per cent) in 2016 and from over 60 per cent (61.1 per cent) in 2011. As in earlier Censuses, the largest Christian denominations are Catholic (20.0 per cent of the population) and Anglican (9.8 per cent).”

This decline has been obvious to many for some time, just from the state of our culture. From the denigration of marriage to some of the most progressive (read evil) abortion laws in the world, it is clear Australia is a country that has rejected their God.

But the most important point of the census is that multiculturalism works: it destroys the Christian nature of your nation as thoroughly as its critics predicted, and as it was designed to do.

Advertisement

This was the intention of multiculturalism from the start, to break the Christianity of Western nations and undermine nationalism, both important foundations of Western society.

The Bible warns us of the dangers of multiculturalism for a righteous nation. The entire Old Testament law was designed to stop multiculturalism in its tracks, from its laws about idols to its restrictions on food.

Christians are not bound by the Old Testament law today, but to reject all of its lessons just out of hand is foolishness. Nothing is more effective at undermining faith in God than relativism and this was as true in the days of Baal as it is in the days of egalitarianism.