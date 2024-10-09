WATCH: Live Cams Show Hurricane Milton’s Approach as Floridians Brace for Destructive Winds and Flooding

As Hurricane Milton approaches Florida, many are tuning into live webcams to monitor the storm’s impact.

Hurricane Milton has weakened to a Category 3, but the National Hurricane Center still predicts it will be “one of the most destructive hurricanes on record for west-central Florida.”

Federal and state officials have urged those in its path to evacuate ahead of “catastrophic” winds, up to 18 inches of rainfall, and storm surges reaching 15 feet. With landfall expected Wednesday night, those unable to evacuate are advised to seek immediate shelter before the storm hits Florida’s west-central coast.

Milton has already broken a record, generating 90 tornado warnings—the most ever in a single day in Florida, surpassing Hurricane Irma’s 67 in 2017.

Watch the live feeds below to follow the storm, and pray for all those in danger and impacted.

View from Naples, Florida:

View of the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk in Florida:

View over the Hillsborough River in Tampa, Florida:

View of Clearwater Beach and Pier from Pier House 60 Hotel:

View of the beach and the pier of Dania Beach in Florida:

View of Fort Myers Beach Bridge in Florida:

View of the Port Everglades container terminal in Fort Lauderdale:

View over New Smyrna beach in Florida:

View of Fort Lauderdale from Elbo Room Beach: