UK Labour MPs Help Smear New Opposition Leader as White Supremacy in Blackface

Identity-obsessed UK ‘anti-racists’ have branded new Tory leader, Kemi Badenoch, the “blackface of white supremacy.”

Reacting to Badenoch taking the reins of the Conservative party, writer, Nels Abbey declared the election of the first black woman to lead the Tories, an “unprecedented victory for racism.”

Warning: Seven Rules for Surviving A Kemi Badenoch Victory



Today the most prominent member of white supremacy's Black collaborator class (in Britain) is likely to be made leader of the Conservative Party. Here are some handy tips for surviving the immediate surge of Badenochism…

Although Abbey claims his post was satirical, his follow-up justifications prove he wasn’t joking.

This was confirmed by a reference to his defence of Marieha Hussain.

Hussain is an anti-Israel protester acquitted of a “racial slur” after depicting former PM Rishu Sunak, and Suella Braverman as “coconuts.”

Abbey justified Hussain’s reference as the “language of protest.”

“It’s our language. You cannot criminalise people’s history, and the language that emerged from that.”

“Coconuts referred to those who collaborated with our oppressors,” he told the BBC.

Black Lives Matter Inc, golden child, Dawn Butler, also appeared to agree.

The apparent Anglo-hating, Labour MP, reposted, then deleted the blatantly racist commentary, after her support for Abbey’s comments went viral.

Despite deleting the post, Abbey recorded Butler’s foray into the melanin meltdown.

Responding to criticism, he declared Butler – and not Badenoch – the victim of vilification.

Abbey laid blame on the ‘ascendancy of an extremely right-wing reactionary Black person.’

Those, he added, “who blatantly leverage their ethnicity to get away with making disgusting and racially inflammatory statements like ‘reparations are a scam.’”

Abbey suggested his version of “hate speech – words are violence” was a legitimate part of his “right to [express] vehement political disagreement.”

He then argued that Badenoch was an example of the ‘colonised’ mind – a victim of “Stockholm syndrome.”

Abbey and Butler’s sentiment was supported by Israel-hating Labour MP, Zarah Sultana.

Unaware of the irony, Sultana gaslit Badenoch, describing her as “nasty and divisive.”

Sultana then accused Badenoch of “downplaying racism,” and making “Islamophobic remarks.”

Such as, “not all cultures are equally valid” and questioning why Sadiq Khan gets a “free pass” for being Muslim, her election marks a shift to the far-right.

Kemi Badenoch is one of the most nasty & divisive figures in British politics.



From downplaying racism to Islamophobic remarks like "not all cultures are equally valid" & questioning why Sadiq Khan gets a "free pass" for being Muslim, her election marks a shift to the far-right.

Alongside Abbey, and Butler’s inconsistent activism, the beef with Badenoch’s supposed “betrayal of blackness” exposes the “anti-racism industry” for the grift that it is.

Abbey’s beating down the door of a Christian country that ended slavery with remarks about “reparations” is a dead giveaway.

As the son of immigrants himself, born and welcomed into the UK, he neither was nor has been a slave.

To forge this idea of being a slave, he, and those in the “anti-racism” (as opposed to the anti-slavery) movement, have to conflate slavery with the construct of a “colonised mind.”

Then as a victim of slavery Abbey – and other “decolonisers” – can demand payment.

For only when a coin in the “anti-racist” coffer rings, can a “colonised mind” from the “White privileged, heterosexist, and Islamophobic,” West spring.

Everything is “the language of the Western oppressor,” even if you’re benefiting from the best the West has to offer.

Especially post-colonialism.

Bashing on Badenoch is another reminder of wobbly Wokery’s double standards.

If you want to know how this all ends, look up what happened in Rwanda in the mid-1990s.

Black outrage over a black woman being elected to a leadership position reflects a more sinister side of perpetual grievance politics.

Critical Race Theory’s end game isn’t a win for identity politics, it’s ethnic cleansing.

As set by head anti-white acronym army Intersectionalist, Ibram X Kendi, “Our racism isn’t racism, because it’s ‘anti-racism.’”

With the calibre of representation reflected by Abbey, Butler, and Black Lives Matter Inc. the future is bleak.

Badenoch – the daughter of successful Nigerian immigrants – represents an alternative, and that’s why they see her as a threat.

The grift is up, Badenoch isn’t reading from the “reparations for slavery” sales script.