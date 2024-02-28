Serious Side Effects and Unlawful Mandates

Throughout the entirety of the so-called “pandemic,” Caldron Pool maintained a consistent opposition to vaccine mandates, arguing that they infringe on an individual’s right to choose what goes into their bodies.

We said that such mandates violate personal freedom and bodily integrity and that rights exist to protect people from harm, whether that harm is inflicted through bad intentions or good.

We also warned that mandatory vaccinations set a dangerous precedent that the state can remove an individual’s right to work, visit family, or attend worship if they do not comply with state-imposed medical therapies.

For voicing such a “controversial” and “dangerous” view, we were censored, shadow-banned, suppressed, and demonetised. With the help of the success of the Ezekiel Declaration, we also triggered an avalanche of indignant responses, berating us for daring to question “the science,” for neglecting to “love” our neighbours properly, and for failing to encourage people to be vaccinated.

Since then, we’ve been vindicated time and time again, as the narrative slowly crumbles and the mainstream media is forced to concede that much of the peddled fear-porn and propaganda was just that – smoke, mirrors, and worse.

In the past week alone, major news outlets reported that the “largest-ever COVID vaccine study” has linked the vaccines to an increase in heart, brain and blood disorders. Although they have been downplayed as “slight increases” or “mild disorders,” these are still side effects that we didn’t know about at the time the vaccine was rolled out — and even if we did know about them, nobody would have been allowed to talk about them.

According to reports, researchers from the Global Vaccine Data Network in New Zealand analysed a whopping 99 million people who received the COVID vaccinations across eight different countries.

While monitoring for increases in 13 different medical conditions in the period after having received the vaccine, researchers found a link to an increase in neurological, blood, and heart-related medical conditions.

Those who received certain types of mRNA vaccines were found to have a higher risk of myocarditis, while some viral-vector vaccines were linked to a higher risk of blood clots in the brain, as well as an increased likelihood of Guillain-Barre syndrome.

According to the study, other potential risks included inflammation of part of the spinal cord after viral vector vaccines, and inflammation and swelling in the brain and spinal cord after viral vector and mRNA vaccines.

So much for insisting vaccine “safety” is beyond scrutiny and question. This isn’t “conspiracy theory” or anti-vax propaganda. But it is what many of us warned was a real possibility. There were too many unknowns. And that’s why these things should never be mandated to begin with. “We didn’t know about the possible side effects,” is not an excuse. It’s the very reason why these things ought to always remain a matter of personal choice.

What’s more, it’s hard for any individual to make an “informed decision” when they don’t have all the information and the information they do have is highly controlled.

That’s not all! This week in Australia, the Queensland Supreme Court ruled that vaccine mandates imposed on Queensland police and ambulance service workers were unlawful.

The court rendered its verdicts on Tuesday regarding three legal battles involving 86 parties versus the Queensland Police Service and Queensland Ambulance Service for their directions imposed on workers back in 2001 and 2002.

Under the mandates, emergency service personnel were required to take COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots. Failure to comply with the directive could result in disciplinary measures, including termination of employment.

The court’s decision centered on the mandates not giving proper consideration to human rights, specifically the right to bodily integrity and informed consent to medical treatment.

All the officials involved in the disgraceful policy of vaccine coercion should be held to account for their actions.

None of them should escape "facing the music" for their unlawful decisions and the misery they inflicted on so many people.

None at all.

You should all resign… — Campbell Newman (@CampbellNewman) February 27, 2024

Following the ruling, doctor and medical commentator, Nick Coatsworth, appeared on the Today Show to discuss the ruling where he was first compelled to acknowledge his own involvement.

“I can’t do this segment without acknowledging my own role in the system that promoted vaccine mandates,” Dr Coatsworth admitted.

“I think what this ruling does is it calls into question the basis upon which those mandates were put in and it does so because the Queensland Police Commissioner, by law, had to examine the impact on human rights and it was clear through this case and the evidence which I read that she did no such thing,” he said.

“She didn’t give any regard to the human rights implication of these vaccine mandates, and so they were declared unlawful under section 85 under the Queensland Human Rights Act.”

Hmm…we got it wrong on the mandates not the vaccines…



Thoughts?



1/2 pic.twitter.com/4lI4aZDtxo — 🌸Valerie🌸 (@AussieVal10) February 27, 2024

More than a few of us have pointed to the United Nations’ Universal Declaration on Bioethics and Human Rights, which says that medical procedures require patients’ prior, free, and informed consent, which can be withdrawn at any time without penalty.

Article 6.1 states:

“Any preventive, diagnostic and therapeutic medical intervention is only to be carried out with the prior, free and informed consent of the person concerned, based on adequate information. The consent should, where appropriate, be expressed and may be withdrawn by the person concerned at any time and for any reason without disadvantage or prejudice.”

Again, it’s just as we said. And it’s just as we were punished for saying – not only from Big Tech oligarchs, but worse – church leaders who used their positions of influence to persuade others that taking the vaccine was the only loving, Christian response.

Just a small sampling.

The whole thing really was an abysmal and humiliating display of pandering to the powerful under the guise of “obeying Romans 13.” Only it turns out, in this instance, the powerful and his compliant minions were the ones acting contrary to Romans 13. At least, in Queensland.

The question now is whether that ruling will have any impact on other sectors and other states – particularly those states that were far more forceful and comprehensive in compelling vaccine compliance among the public.

Will those who pressured, manipulated, separated, and disciplined the hesitant and critical be found to have been supporting an unlawful and rights-violating mandate? (Not that our rights are bestowed on us by the state, but that is, unfortunately, how many Australians seem to think of them.)

Many folks were urged to sit down, sleeve up, and say nothing critical of the process. Anyone who did speak out was ridiculed as “anti-science,” dismissed as an “anti-vaxxer,” and condemned as violating Jesus’ command to “love your neighbour as yourself.”

These weren’t just accusations hurled at Caldron Pool. They were hurled at folks in the pews, families who thought their churches would defend them, and friends who were betrayed by friends. In some instances, church leaders were instructed to call the police on unvaccinated attendees. We know it because we’ve heard from many of them. There still are a lot of burnt and hurt people out there. Thankfully, we’ve been able to help quite a number of them find more faithful churches.

But will we have any acknowledgment of wrongs, particularly from church leaders? Well, three years on and we’ve heard nothing yet. We suspect the ringleaders are hoping everyone just moves on and forgets. It’s why so many of them are quietly deleting their vaccine selfies, like teenage boys who mistake a clear browser history for a clean conscience. It’s just not that easy. The internet never forgets, and neither does God.

It does, however, leave us wondering what some of our spiritual leaders are waiting for. You would think they would be leading the charge in humble admissions of complicity, for demonstrating a lack of discernment, or for remaining silent in the face of injustice. Instead, that’s now what we’re hearing from cafe owners who banned customers, medical experts who peddled dangerous policies, and television presenters who covered it uncritically.

C.S. Lewis once said, “We have a strange illusion that mere time cancels sin. But mere time does nothing either to the fact or to the guilt of a sin.” The time may change but the sin remains, until, of course, it is repented of.

“Sincere repentance is never too late,” Gorham Abbott said, “but late repentance is seldom sincere. The thief on the cross repented, and was pardoned in the last hour of his life. We have one such instance in Scripture – that none might despair; and only one – that none might presume.”

Right your wrongs, and do it with more zeal and haste than in making them.