DeSantis Launches Independent Investigation Into Second Trump Assassination Attempt Citing FBI DOJ Conflict of Interest

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is neutralising any potential cover-up of the second attempt on Donald Trump’s life.

An executive order issued on Sunday, launched an immediate, and independent investigation, to ensure transparency, and accountability.

This will, DeSantis said, seek to answer how the would-be assassin, “was able to get so close to the former president and current GOP nominee.”

Q: "What kind of information do you think a state investigation will reveal that a federal investigation may not?"



Here's my answer: pic.twitter.com/qhosylasTL — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) September 17, 2024

The alleged assassin, 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh – a resident of Hawaii – was said to be hiding in bushes, and trees at West Palm Beach Golf Club.

He was approximately 183 metres from Donald Trump.

Noticing the barrel of a gun, secret service agents accompanying the former president fired in that direction.

Routh was caught after a witness recorded the licence plate of the stolen car, Routh used to flee.

The weapon, originally reported to be an AK-47, was possibly the Russian made SKS sniper rifle.

Advertisement

Other items found at the scene included a scope, two back-packs – which were hung on the fence, and filled with ceramic tile; as well as a go-pro.

FBI confirm SECOND failed assassination attempt on @realDonaldTrump!



They found an AK47 rifle, with a scope, and a go-pro in the bushes.



The suspect is in custody. pic.twitter.com/iofO7sBZcS — Alex Armstrong (@alexharmstrong) September 15, 2024

According to Time, Routh had spent the last 3-years in Ukraine, and while there presented himself as someone who had links to U.S. intelligence agencies.

Notably, while Time did clear Ukraine’s military of any suspected involvement, Time confirmed that Routh had access to Ukrainian military officials.

Advertisement

He also hated Trump.

Referring to a self-published book – still up on Amazon – the AP said, Routh encouraged Iran’s Islamist regime to kill Trump, stating, “you are free to assassinate” the former president.

AP said, the book revealed that Routh considered Trump, “childish, brainless, foolish, and a buffoon.”

This was because the Trump administration repealed Obama’s billion-dollar nuclear deal with Iran – something Routh described as a “tremendous blunder.”

To add, falling in line with both Democrat, and Legacy Media’s “insurrection at the capitol” propaganda, Routh blamed Trump for “January 6.”

The AP added, that Routh had a “voluminous online footprint,” was known to law enforcement, and communicated “outrage, and views ranging from the left to the right.”

Justifying DeSantis’ executive order, Florida’s Attorney general, Ashley Moody, said they were fighting for one of their own.

In accordance with DeSantis’ quest for trust and transparency, Moody asserted, she had, “directed my statewide prosecutors to assist FDLE and FHP, as we work quickly to uncover the facts behind this latest attempt on President Trump’s life.”

This is about leadership, Moody continued.

“This deranged, would-be assassin broke Florida law, and we will not wait on the federal government to act.”

This isn’t a turf war over jurisdiction.

“Something went terribly wrong, with this person being allowed to get so close to the president.”

Arguing for Florida’s right as a state to pursue charges, and an independent investigation, Moody insinuated that Federal law enforcement was compromised by a conflict of interest.

“It is awkward, to say the least, to have prosecutorial agency, and investigatory agency who are bringing charges – and seeking to put Trump away for life – being the same agencies, and prosecutors going after the would-be assassin.”

In other words,

The same department trying to put Trump in prison, and stop his re-election, is the same department investigating the assassination attempts on his life.

DeSantis’ team will work with Kamala Harris administration officials.

They won’t be blindsided by those officials, and their own proven hatred for Donald Trump.

Backing this commitment, Highway Patrol director Dave Kerner declared,

“Our promise, is that if higher ups in the federal government refuse to provide the light of transparency, then we will fight in the shade!”

“The people of Florida, and the United States have a right to be served by a government of candour, honesty, and action.”

Kerner then said, he was confident they can deliver answers, “no matter the manner in which they uncover them.”