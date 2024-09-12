Darkest Day for Free Speech in Australia

An Australian attorney has called the introduction of new misinformation laws by the Labor Party “the darkest day for freedom of speech in Australian history.”

After reviewing the bill, Chris Baxter, the Sydney-based attorney, took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice his concerns, warning the new legislation poses a serious threat to free speech and allows the government to control what people can say online.

“This legislation creates a two-tier rule book for what Australians can say, depending on who they are,” Baxter said.

Government-approved media can publish freely, while citizen journalists and independent voices are at risk. Though penalties don’t directly target individuals, digital platforms will feel pressured to silence or “shadow ban” people who post content the government deems as misinformation or disinformation.

The new legislation also gives the government power to monitor private chat groups if they reach a certain size, and will create a public register of “misinformation,” maintained by the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA). Baxter fears this register will be used to promote the government’s narrative in the media and schools.

Even more concerning, individuals accused of spreading misinformation could be forced to appear before ACMA and face fines if they refuse to cooperate. Baxter warns this echoes tactics used by authoritarian regimes.

The bill also introduces “media literacy plans,” which Baxter believes will force digital platforms to add government-approved labels and explanations to people’s posts. The law will apply to almost all online content, including search engines and AI, limiting a wide range of voices, from those questioning gender ideology to critics of the banking system and health policies.

Despite claiming to protect democracy, the bill prioritizes preventing “serious harm” over protecting free political speech. According to Baxter, this is a major step towards silencing everyday Australians.

“Australians have just been surrounded,” he said.

