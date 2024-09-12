Image

Darkest Day for Free Speech in Australia

“You don’t need to be a rocket scientist to realise that the Misinformation Bill is about shutting down people who go against the government narrative,” Senator Rennick said.

By Staff Writer Sep 13, 2024

An Australian attorney has called the introduction of new misinformation laws by the Labor Party “the darkest day for freedom of speech in Australian history.”

After reviewing the bill, Chris Baxter, the Sydney-based attorney, took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice his concerns, warning the new legislation poses a serious threat to free speech and allows the government to control what people can say online.

“This legislation creates a two-tier rule book for what Australians can say, depending on who they are,” Baxter said.

Government-approved media can publish freely, while citizen journalists and independent voices are at risk. Though penalties don’t directly target individuals, digital platforms will feel pressured to silence or “shadow ban” people who post content the government deems as misinformation or disinformation.

The new legislation also gives the government power to monitor private chat groups if they reach a certain size, and will create a public register of “misinformation,” maintained by the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA). Baxter fears this register will be used to promote the government’s narrative in the media and schools.

Even more concerning, individuals accused of spreading misinformation could be forced to appear before ACMA and face fines if they refuse to cooperate. Baxter warns this echoes tactics used by authoritarian regimes.

The bill also introduces “media literacy plans,” which Baxter believes will force digital platforms to add government-approved labels and explanations to people’s posts. The law will apply to almost all online content, including search engines and AI, limiting a wide range of voices, from those questioning gender ideology to critics of the banking system and health policies.

Despite claiming to protect democracy, the bill prioritizes preventing “serious harm” over protecting free political speech. According to Baxter, this is a major step towards silencing everyday Australians.

“Australians have just been surrounded,” he said.

Baxter included references in a lengthy thread on X, embedded below:

Most Popular

Doctor Faces Deregistration After Sharing Babylon Bee ArticlesDoctor Faces Deregistration After Sharing Babylon Bee ArticlesStaff Writer
“I Was Duped by the Media”: Bishop Apologizes for Closing Churches During COVID“I Was Duped by the Media”: Bishop Apologizes for Closing Churches During COVIDStaff Writer
Is God at Work Among the ‘Deplorables’ the Evangelical Elite Have Long-Deemed Unclean?Is God at Work Among the ‘Deplorables’ the Evangelical Elite Have Long-Deemed Unclean?Ben Davis
Strong Dad Engagement Programs Are Funding the Fight for Fatherhood to Save the FatherlessStrong Dad Engagement Programs Are Funding the Fight for Fatherhood to Save the FatherlessRod Lampard
Dr. Ben Carson Accepts Role as Trump’s Faith Advisor and Emissary for FreedomDr. Ben Carson Accepts Role as Trump’s Faith Advisor and Emissary for FreedomRod Lampard
Moderators Turn Trump vs. Harris Debate Into the Commie-La MonologuesModerators Turn Trump vs. Harris Debate Into the Commie-La MonologuesRod Lampard
Darkest Day for Free Speech in AustraliaDarkest Day for Free Speech in AustraliaStaff Writer
The Persecution of Dr. Jereth KokThe Persecution of Dr. Jereth KokBill Muehlenberg
“Top-Down Christianity”: Critics of Christian Nationalism Have Spent Decades Compromising to Woo the Elite“Top-Down Christianity”: Critics of Christian Nationalism Have Spent Decades Compromising to Woo the EliteBen Davis

The Caldron Pool Show

The Caldron Pool Show: #20 – The End of the World, With Filmmaker Nathan Anderson
The Caldron Pool Show: #29 No Mere Mortals (with Toby Sumpter)
The Caldron Pool Show: #28 – Bill Muehlenberg
The Caldron Pool Show: #37 – A Case for Calvinism (with Dr James White)
Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2024, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.