Image

Neil Oliver Warns Evil Walks Among Us: “Christ and Christianity Firmly In Its Sights”

“If you’re watching something and you can’t understand it, that’s because you’re not meant to understand it. You’re only meant to be afraid.”

By Staff Writer Jul 25, 2024

Presenter and author, Neil Oliver, has said “evil walks among us,” and it has Christ and Christianity “firmly in its sights.”

In a video posted to his YouTube channel last week, the Scottish commentator noted that evil has always existed in this world but has become increasingly barefaced in recent years.

“If you’re still thinking that the madness about the world is about politics… If you still think that what we’re witnessing is a healthy tussle between competing but fundamentally rational ideologies, then I’m sorry to tell you, you’re falling for the ruse,” he said. “You’re still in the grasp of the illusion.”

According to Oliver, almost all that is being sown now is just chaos and destruction, with mass public confusion being the desired effect.

“If you can’t make sense of it, that’s because there’s no sense to be made of it,” he said. “If you’re watching something and you can’t understand it, that’s because you’re not meant to understand it.

“You’re only meant to be afraid.”

Oliver warned that the mass confusion that is promoted by chaos ultimately cultivates mass fear, which then results in the frightened public turning to an “authority” to provide a safe and stable solution.

As such, we cannot understand the chaos unleashed on the world in political terms. It’s no longer “right” versus “left” but “good” versus “evil.”

“The ugly, but inescapable conclusion that must be drawn is that we’re dealing purely and simply with evil — that evil is real, that evil exists, and that it walks among us now.”

Oliver went on to say, “You’re dealing with a fight between good, which favours life, and evil, that works towards death.

“So, for me, the path to making sense of the world starts with answering the following question: Who is acting in favour of life and who is acting in favour of death?

“It is that simple,” he said.

“This world, this life, should not, need not be confusing,” Oliver added. “It’s being made confusing by those in service to the objective of causing destruction, sowing chaos, ending life.”

WATCH:

Previous Story
Musk: “I’m a Big Believer in the Principles of Christianity”
Musk: “I’m a Big Believer in the Principles of Christianity”

Musk: “I’m a Big Believer in the Principles of Christianity”

By
ByBen DavisJul 24, 2024
Elon Musk Says “Woke Mind Virus” Killed His Son

Elon Musk Says “Woke Mind Virus” Killed His Son

By
ByStaff WriterJul 23, 2024
The West’s Drug-Induced Nightmare Is Building

The West’s Drug-Induced Nightmare Is Building

By
ByMatthew LittlefieldJul 23, 2024
God’s Promise to All Mankind: Earth Will Never Again Be Globally Covered by Water

God’s Promise to All Mankind: Earth Will Never Again Be Globally Covered by Water

By
ByProf John Gideon HartnettJul 22, 2024
The RNC: Final Reflections and Highlights

The RNC: Final Reflections and Highlights

By
ByBill MuehlenbergJul 20, 2024
The RNC: Reflections and Highlights So Far

The RNC: Reflections and Highlights So Far

By
ByBill MuehlenbergJul 19, 2024

The Caldron Pool Show

The Caldron Pool Show: #25 – Traditional Schooling Is Dying – Featuring Kale Kneale
The Caldron Pool Show: #42 – The War On Masculinity (With Will Spencer)
The Caldron Pool Show: #24 – Les Lanphere
The Caldron Pool Show: #35 – Soy Globalism (with Raw Egg Nationalist)
Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2024, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.