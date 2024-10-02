Image

Senator Rennick Says Health Authorities Knew COVID Vaccines Could Cause Myocarditis

“The Health Authorities knew of the injuries and continued to force people to get jabbed, yet there is no accountability,” the Senator said.

By Staff Writer Oct 2, 2024

Senator Gerard Rennick has accused health authorities in Australia of being aware as early as August 2021 that COVID-19 vaccines could cause myocarditis.

The Queensland Senator claimed that despite having this knowledge, authorities continued to enforce vaccine mandates without informing the public of potential risks, while assuring them the vaccines were “safe and effective.”

Rennick shared a screenshot from a Clinical Safety Notice from NSW Health dated August 8, 2021, that warned “Myocarditis and pericarditis has been linked to rare side effects after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination.”

The document notes that “symptoms will occur typically within 1-5 days of vaccination, and are more common after the second dose.”

He called the situation “wilful violence” and expressed frustration with former Health Minister Greg Hunt, claiming his concerns about vaccine injuries among young people were dismissed.

“I went to see Greg Hunt and asked him to stop the rollout for young people because of the injuries I was being advised about and he dismissed my concerns,” he said.

“The Health Authorities knew of the injuries and continued to force people to get jabbed, yet there is no accountability.”

Most Popular

A Christian Response to the Fall of Steve LawsonA Christian Response to the Fall of Steve LawsonBill Muehlenberg
Actor Zachary Levi’s Endorsement of Trump Triggers Media MeltdownActor Zachary Levi’s Endorsement of Trump Triggers Media MeltdownRod Lampard
Elon Musk: “If Trump Is Not Elected, This Will Be the Last Election”Elon Musk: “If Trump Is Not Elected, This Will Be the Last Election”Staff Writer
Doctor Faces Deregistration After Sharing Babylon Bee ArticlesDoctor Faces Deregistration After Sharing Babylon Bee ArticlesStaff Writer
Javier Milei Slams the UN for Ditching Freedom for Socialism, Calls “Lockdowns a Crime Against Humanity!”Javier Milei Slams the UN for Ditching Freedom for Socialism, Calls “Lockdowns a Crime Against Humanity!”Rod Lampard
Erosion of Freedom and Privacy: The Dangerous Consequences of Digital IDErosion of Freedom and Privacy: The Dangerous Consequences of Digital IDBill Muehlenberg
We Must Hold Our Leaders Accountable for Covid MadnessWe Must Hold Our Leaders Accountable for Covid MadnessBill Muehlenberg
NSW Legitimises Parental Alienation as Libertarians Warn DV Labor Loophole Encourages War on DadsNSW Legitimises Parental Alienation as Libertarians Warn DV Labor Loophole Encourages War on DadsRod Lampard
Our Submission Opposing the Australian Government's Misinformation and Disinformation BillOur Submission Opposing the Australian Government's Misinformation and Disinformation BillStaff Writer

The Caldron Pool Show

The Caldron Pool Show: #22 – Rod Lampard
The Caldron Pool Show: #11 – Senator Alex Antic
The Caldron Pool Show: #39 – Q&A (with Tom Foord)
The Caldron Pool Show: #3 – Andrew Bogut
Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2024, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.