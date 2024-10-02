Senator Rennick Says Health Authorities Knew COVID Vaccines Could Cause Myocarditis

Senator Gerard Rennick has accused health authorities in Australia of being aware as early as August 2021 that COVID-19 vaccines could cause myocarditis.

The Queensland Senator claimed that despite having this knowledge, authorities continued to enforce vaccine mandates without informing the public of potential risks, while assuring them the vaccines were “safe and effective.”

Rennick shared a screenshot from a Clinical Safety Notice from NSW Health dated August 8, 2021, that warned “Myocarditis and pericarditis has been linked to rare side effects after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination.”

The document notes that “symptoms will occur typically within 1-5 days of vaccination, and are more common after the second dose.”

More evidence that Health Authorities knew the COVID vaccines weren’t safe has been released.



This time in NSW whereas far back as August 2021, NSW Health knew the vaccines could cause myocarditis.



Despite this people were forced to get the jab via mandates and lockdowns and… pic.twitter.com/z8n3EFihMd — Senator Gerard Rennick (@SenatorRennick) October 2, 2024

He called the situation “wilful violence” and expressed frustration with former Health Minister Greg Hunt, claiming his concerns about vaccine injuries among young people were dismissed.

“I went to see Greg Hunt and asked him to stop the rollout for young people because of the injuries I was being advised about and he dismissed my concerns,” he said.

“The Health Authorities knew of the injuries and continued to force people to get jabbed, yet there is no accountability.”