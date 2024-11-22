Resisting the Woke Agenda: Standing Up for Women and Children

Trump’s win has energised conservatives and Christians all over America:

One of the big wins coming out of the recent American elections is how fully energised and encouraged so many folks now are. All over the country, it is now cool again to be a conservative. Even all sorts of professional athletes are doing the Trump dance after scoring a goal or some such thing. It’s hip to be MAGA, to paraphrase an old Huey Lewis and the News song.

And so many people are benefitting from the Trump revolution. One of the bigger winners are ordinary women and children who have been subjected to so many harmful and dangerous agendas by Joe and Kamala over the past four years.

Throughout the Western world, most lefties are sexual revolutionaries who have declared war on women and children, while most conservatives rightly believe they deserve protection and affirmation, not erasure. One side almost entirely supports the radical homosexual and trans agendas, pushing woke, DEI and identity politics, while the other side in the main wants to see women be women and children be children.

In Americ,a the Democrats have largely become the party of radical sexual politics, with many unable or unwilling to tell you what a woman is, and with folks like Kamala Harris pushing taxpayer-funded sex change operations for prisoners to get, Tim Walz putting feminine hygiene products in boy’s bathrooms. Thankfully the pair – along with so many other radical Dems – were soundly defeated, and that gives women and children a real reprieve in America.

And with the resounding Trump win many feisty fighters on the conservative side of politics have become even more bold and enthusiastic in protecting women and children. Many of these conservatives – in and out of American politics – are standing up on a host of issues, be it the woke culture, the radical sexual revolution, or the pro-abortion hegemony.

Simply consider people like Elon Musk. He has been very vocal of late in resisting the woke agenda, and standing up for conservative values. As an example of where he is heading, he recently said that pride flags should be banned from classrooms – permanently. And just as good, consider this from a recent media report:

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy – tapped by President Donald Trump to head the new Department of Government Efficiency operation – have proposed cutting the $300 million the Planned Parenthood abortion business gets in federal taxpayer dollars. Giving that money back to the people or directing it to legitimate health care efforts that support mothers and babies would be a massive pro-life victory.

That is terrific news, especially given that just this week Biden and the Dems were still celebrating this death cult:

Advertisement

President Biden awarded on Wednesday the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Cecile Richards, an abortion rights activist and former president of Planned Parenthood. During a private ceremony, Biden said Richards has “led some of our Nation’s most important civil rights causes — to lift up the dignity of workers, defend and advance women’s reproductive rights and equality, and mobilize Americans to exercise their power to vote.” Richards left Planned Parenthood in 2018 after leading the organization for 12 years, where she worked to increase affordable access to reproductive health care and helped push the Democratic Party to embrace abortion rights as a key issue. After her departure, she co-founded a progressive organization called Supermajority that fights for gender equity.

The team that Trump is putting together for his cabinet, along with other conservatives and Christians around the nation are stepping up in pro-life, pro-family and pro-faith activism. Many more of them can be singled out here, but let me highlight just one brave woman.

South Carolina Congresswoman Nancy Mace is getting heaps of resistance for daring to defend women and their rights as women to have female-only spaces. You might remember her powerful performance when grilling former Secret Service director Kimberly Cheatle in a House Oversight hearing on July 13. She was a real tiger in that hearing, although a strong language alert is needed here:

More recently she has been courageously resisting the radical trans agenda, pushing for safe spaces for women as in restrooms and change rooms. She has been pushing this big time after a man, Rep.-elect Sarah McBride (a Democrat from Delaware) became the first openly trans person elected to Congress.

Advertisement

For daring to speak out on this vital issue of protecting women and children, she has been the target of ugly mainstream media hatred, and she is even receiving death threats. But having been a victim of rape and sexual assault, she is utterly passionate about this. Here is one media report on her latest efforts in this regard:

South Carolina Congresswoman Nancy Mace is following up her Capitol Hill bathroom legislation with yet another bill protecting women’s spaces — this time, banning men who identify as transgender women from using women’s facilities on any federal property. Mace’s bill, the “Protecting Women’s Private Spaces Act,” was obtained exclusively on Wednesday morning by The Daily Wire. It will “prohibit individuals from accessing or using single-sex facilities on federal property other than those corresponding to their biological sex.” It forbids anyone from accessing facilities on federal property that do not correspond with their biological sex, and it provides precise definitions of what it means to be female or male. Mace sparked a backlash this week when she introduced a bill banning trans-identifying men from women’s bathrooms or facilities on Capitol Hill. The resolution specifically states that “allowing biological males into single-sex facilities, such as restrooms, locker rooms, and changing rooms designed for women, jeopardizes the safety and dignity of members, officers, and employees of the House who are female.” Liberal media outlets and lawmakers balked at the resolution, arguing that it targets a newly elected member of Congress — Sarah McBride, a man who identifies as a woman. Mace told Daily Wire host Michael Knowles that her legislation should not be controversial, arguing that independent voters and even Democrats are “with us” when it comes to “forcing this crazy gender ideology down the throats of our children and other Americans across the country.” “I’m going to do everything I can to protect women and girls here on the Hill, but also across the nation,” she said on “The Michael Knowles Show,” where she first unveiled the bill. “This is a question that needs to be answered. Do women have rights or not? Are we going to allow these men to bully us into submission? And I say, no, no more. I’m done with this.” “There’s no amount of bullying and threats on my life that they’ve made this week that’s going to stop me from this,” she added, promising to “fight like hell” for the protection of women and girls.

See her again standing strong as she rebuts a leftist reporter on this issue:

Mace is not just great at standing against the radical trans activists, but she has also been a strong prolifer as well. For example, in 2021, she cosponsored the Life at Conception Act which stated that every human being has a right to life, including “each and every member of the species homo sapiens at all stages of life.”

It is so good to see very strong, very intelligent and very passionate women – and men – standing up to the radical leftist agenda. Mace is just one of many such champions. Plenty more can be mentioned. Indeed, recall that three weeks ago “Shark Tank” billionaire Mark Cuban said that you’ll never see strong and intelligent women around Trump.

That was so outrageous and idiotic that he soon had to make a grovelling apology for making that claim. And right now the cabinet appointees that Trump has so far made puts the lie to that remark. He is completely surrounded by numerous strong and intelligent women. Just think of Pam Bondi, Tulsi Gabbard, Karoline Leavitt, Elise Stefanik, Kristi Noem, and Susie Wiles for example.

Whether it is taking on the trans activists or seeking to resist the radical pro-abortion machine, there is now a new energy and enthusiasm to really make America great again by turning things around. Women and children will certainly be beneficiaries of all this, but all Americans will as well – along with so many other people around the world.