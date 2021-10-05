Protesters in New York Chant “Save Australia” at Pro-Freedom Rally

Seeing protests against medical mandates happening within New York, a large, and long-held Democrat stronghold, isn’t just encouraging, it’s illustrative of the widening gap between the people, COVID cultism, and CCP-19 propaganda.













Americans waving Australian flags and chanting “SAVE AUSTRALIA” marched against medical conscription in New York City today.

The New York pro-medical freedom/informed choice demonstration ‘began in Brooklyn outside the Department of Education’ and finished up at the Australian consulate.

The crowd gathers outside the Consulate General of Australia here in New York pic.twitter.com/g9JVbiEzt5 — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) October 4, 2021

The Daily Beast reported that the protest, ‘mobilized and moved across the Brooklyn Bridge and into Manhattan, with chants of “Wake up, New York,” “Let us teach,” and “We, the people, will not comply.”

Independent reporter, Brendan Gutenschwager, filmed some of the march.

In the footage posted to Twitter, freedom rally protesters can be seen being supported by some firefighters and police.

Firefighters fist-bumping with a few of the protesters as the crowd marches past a FDNY station #NewYork pic.twitter.com/aLeMEbdo8F — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) October 4, 2021

A police officer claps for the crowd as protesters march past the Supreme Court of New York. A few court officers shake hands with a protester that came up to thank them #NewYork pic.twitter.com/KeVRexPEir — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) October 4, 2021

Gutenschwager captured protesters marching through a vaccine-only-dining “vaccinated” village.

While the majority continued on without incident, two protesters ‘flipped over a COVID-19 mobile testing site tent.’ Which, with their predictable red herrings and hype, is now being painted by legacy media as an anti-vaxxer “attack.”

Upon reaching the Australian consulate pro-freedom rally protesters gave speeches, with one stating, “We’re holding the line for Australia, we support Australia!”

“We’re holding the line for Australia, we support Australia!” Protesters gather for speeches outside the Australian Consulate in New York pic.twitter.com/ZKMPdDExxS — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) October 4, 2021

Then another, “What’s going on in Australia is not just going to be Australia. And when it shows up on our doorsteps, we’re gonna punch it right in the f****** teeth”

“What’s going on in Australia is not just going to be Australia. And when it shows up on our doorsteps, we’re gonna punch it right in the f****** teeth” Additional speeches as this afternoon’s march against vaccine mandates concludes at the Australian consulate #NewYork pic.twitter.com/k7eyjUrx6i — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) October 4, 2021

Protesters were also voicing disapproval at New York state’s vaccine mandates.

The mandates, which have been met with a flood of lawsuits, were installed by disgraced, Democrat Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, then upheld and expanded upon by his replacement, Kathy Hochul.

Late September, Gov. Hochul toyed with the idea of instituting a State of Emergency, saying she’d bring in the National Guard to ‘fill hospital staffing shortages with tens of thousands of workers possibly losing their jobs for not meeting [Cuomo’s September 27] deadline for mandated COVID-19 vaccination.’

Hochul is infamous for her September performance at a New York Church demanding that Christians preach from the virtue signal vax script: “I need you to be my apostles. I need you to go out and talk about it and say, we owe this to each other. Jesus taught us to love one another and how do you show that love but to care about each other enough to say, please get the vaccine because I love you and I want you to live.”

NY Gov. Kathy Hochul: “All of you, yes, I know you’re vaccinated. You’re the smart ones. But you know there are people out there that aren’t listening to God and what God wants… You know who they are. I need you to be my apostles. I need you to go out an talk about [the vax].” pic.twitter.com/mjuVfgPhyK — Caldron Pool (@CaldronPool) September 28, 2021

Reflecting the coercive policies attached to Australia’s state-sponsored vaccine mandates, New York ‘Healthcare workers who are fired for refusing to get vaccinated will not be eligible for unemployment insurance.’

American protesters chanting “FREE AUSTRALIA” and “we won’t let that happen here,” stand in solidarity with last weekend’s protest from four Polish MPs.

Led by Jakub Kulesza, the MPs voiced concerns outside the Australian embassy in Warsaw, about Australian governments militarising police, in order to enforce the removal of civil rights and civil liberties in the name of “public health.”

As Caldron Pool reported last week, despite state premiers mandating vaccinations, Australian Prime Minister, Scott Morrison maintains that COVID-19 vaccines are 100% voluntary.

