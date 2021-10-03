Polish MPs Blast Australian Governments for Breaches of Human Rights

“Australia has unsubscribed herself from the International Community; the community of civilised nations. We, therefore, demand that the Warsaw Government condemn what is happening in Australia. We are also ready to rush help and legal aid to organise the evacuation of Polish dual citizens, as refugees from the People’s Republic of Melbourne.”













A 14-minute video circulating on social media shows Polish MPs protesting outside the Australian embassy in Warsaw, labelling COVID-19 Australia a quasi-Democratic nation.

Lead protester and former president of Classical Liberal group, KoLiber, MP Jakub Kulesza stated: “What is happening in Australia cannot be called democratic. Australia has contracted COVID madness. Australian police oppress, harass and attack peaceful citizens depriving them of their fundamental freedoms.”

He asserted that “continued heavy lockdowns were totalitarianism,” arguing that “these drastic measures have led to record increases in infections, showing that drastic restrictions do not make sense.”

Kulesza provided a long list of examples, including curfews, 5km limits, “stay-at-home” orders, medical conscription, and the promise of some freedoms being restored on October 11, for citizens who’ve complied by taking the COVID vaccines, stating: “This will divide citizens between better and worse. This is how totalitarianism is born. These are not conspiracy theories […] How much freedom has been lost in Australia can be seen in how the police, with great brutality, suppress protests, and aggression against citizens.”

He continued: “We want to warn the people of Poland and prevent it from happening here. [We don’t want to see] our government follow the example of Australian authorities, and here [in front of] the Australian embassy we are protesting against such behaviour.”

Another MP stepped up to add: “People aren’t protesting because they’re bored. It would be absurd to not protest having their freedoms taken away […] In terms of lockdowns were are dealing with the manipulation of data and the manipulation of the number of tests done. The more lockdown laws were introduced, the less effective it was.”

One MP asked, “What is happening in Australia? […] We cannot sleep. It maybe on the other side of the world, but we should nevertheless realise that if we don’t protest now; if we don’t publicise the disturbing situations, perhaps we will have these sorts of situations in Poland. Where you can be jailed at home, and so we expose this murderous style [of governance] growing in Australia.”

He then said, “Here I hope that our leadership decides to condemn what has happened [in Australia]. We will not be replicating what is happening there, here in Poland.”

A third MP demanded, “we do not want Melbourne in Warsaw. Do not try to bring that totalitarianism here to Poland. We demand that Australia stop these practices immediately, with an immediate return to Human Rights and civility.”

He asserted, “Australia has unsubscribed herself from the International Community; the community of civilised nations. We, therefore, demand that the Warsaw Government condemn what is happening in Australia. We are also ready to rush help and legal aid to organise the evacuation of Polish dual citizens, as refugees from the People’s Republic of Melbourne.”

One of the few to report on it so far, Harry Richardson, editor of Australian Libertarian online news site The Richardson Post, described the potentially viral video as ‘rather crudely translated.’

“But,” he added, “the level of disgust these Polish MPs share for the totalitarian bastardry being shown by the Victorian police, in particular, is crystal clear.”

Unsurprisingly, Australian Legacy media appear aloof and uninterested in politicians from the former Communist bloc nation warning about Australia’s downgrade of civil liberties, and civil rights, particularly in Victoria.

WATCH:

