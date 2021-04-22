Christian Businessman Executed By Muslims After Building A Church

While many in the privileged Western world are busy competing for oppression points from cartoons, hairstyles, and children's books, this is a timely reminder of what real oppression looks like.















A Muslim terrorist group with links to the Islamic State have kidnapped, tortured and executed a Christian businessman for helping to build a church in his home city of Bir al-Abd, on the Sinai Peninsula.

Nabil Habashi Salama, a member of Egypt’s Coptic Orthodox Church, was beaten and kidnapped five months ago in front of his home before he eventually ended up in the hands of ISIS.

Nabil Habashi Salama

The 62-year-old’s execution, which took place on April 18, was featured in a recently released ISIS propaganda video entitled The Makers of Slaughter.

Footage shows Nabil kneeling in front of his captors before he was shot in the back of the head.

Screenshot from the execution video.

Peter Salama, Nabil’s son, said prior to his father’s execution, the group had broken Nabil’s teeth in an effort to make him renounce his Christian faith.

“We are currently telling our kids that their grandfather is now a saint in the highest places of heaven,” Peter said.

“The ISIS militants used to contact me during the time when my father was kidnapped, and, though I knew he said this under pressure, he would say, ‘All is fine, thank God.’ He explained to me that the militants wanted to enforce the Jizya tax on the Christians, and that he was kidnapped due to his efforts in building the church of St. Mary and St. Abanoub in Bir Al Abd.

Nabil Habashi Salama

Peter went on to say: “He poured his heart and soul into this church, and always said, ‘Do not think that I am building this church for here; I am building for myself a home in heaven.’ In their efforts to have him abandon the faith, they humiliated my father, and broke all his teeth to torture him. Yet, through all this, he held on, and we are so joyful for him.”

While many in the privileged Western world are busy competing for oppression points from cartoons, hairstyles, and children’s books, this is a timely reminder of what real oppression looks like.

Sadly, for the most part, such stories largely go unnoticed by the mainstream media, because that’s the nature of real oppression.

Real oppression doesn’t have multi-million dollar campaigns attached to it. It isn’t backed by celebrities and elites. It isn’t supported by every major organisation and media outlet. It’s pushed aside. It’s brushed under the rug. It’s ignored, despite its global spread and increase in severity.

In fact, it is so bad that in some regions, Christian persecution and oppression is coming close to meeting the international definition of genocide, according to a report commissioned by the British Foreign Secretary.

But you probably wouldn’t know that. Not if your only source of information was the mainstream media. Real oppression doesn’t matter to these sorts, because deaths (not lives) only matter when they can be exploited to further a particular agenda.

