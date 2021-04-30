How Media ‘Call Outs’ Protect Predators: Lauren Southern Speaks With Evelyn Rae

This is an essential shift our culture needs to make to prevent false allegations, and victimhood mentality from drowning out real victims of crime.















Policing is a complex issue and one that is often misunderstood. The bridge that exists between civilian and law enforcement can often seem rocky and broken. There is no denying that police aren’t void of shortcomings and that there are areas that desperately require reform. However, the current cultural narrative that suggests police are the ultimate branch of evil is sadly misplaced and often formed based on a lack of understanding.

I recently had the privilege of sitting down with the brilliant documentary filmmaker and political commentator Lauren Southern, to discuss a recent police report she made, along with the police methodologies involved.

During the conversation, Lauren raised some incredibly valid points about making police reporting normal, as opposed to trial by media. As an ex-police officer, I cannot express enough just how important this is in order for victims to achieve full and lasting justice. This is an essential shift our culture needs to make to prevent false allegations, and victimhood mentality from drowning out real victims of crime.

