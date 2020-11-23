Trump’s Legal Team Releasing Sidney ‘Release the Kraken’ Powell Is Not a Bad Thing, Here’s Why

Donald Trump’s Legal Team has issued a press release signalling that lawyer, Sidney Powell, was ‘not part of Donald Trump’s’ contingent of lawyers questioning legacy media’s coronation of Joe Biden as President-elect.













Donald Trump’s Legal Team has issued a press release signalling that lawyer, Sidney Powell, was ‘not part of Donald Trump’s’ contingent of lawyers questioning legacy media’s coronation of Joe Biden as President-elect.

The official announcement from Trumps’ personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, blew a chill through the Trump camp online, like a long-lasting Arctic blast does to advocates of Apocalyptic Global Warming.

Many were left speechless. Some were even bewildered by the news. Dinesh D’Souza, responded, stating ‘he didn’t know what to make of it.’

I just saw this and I really don’t know what to make of it pic.twitter.com/2AWgpWSXS8 — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) November 22, 2020

Others such as General Flynn, whose own case against fraud was won by Sidney Powell, said that Powell ‘understands the WH press release & agrees with it. She is staying the course to prove the massive deliberate election fraud that robbed #WeThePeople of our votes for President Trump & other Republican candidates.’

Politico called the press release an ‘abrupt shake-up’ stating that it ‘appears as though President Donald Trump has cut ties’ with the lawyer.

Citing Giuliani’s statements, Powell’s repeated “unsupported” ‘claims of voter fraud,’ and her use of the phrase “Release the Kraken”, Politico painted Powell as a Conservative nutcase.

They then plied that with concerns from fence-sitting Republican Pro-D.C. status-quo apologists to back its own speculation on why the press release was issued.

Providing some clarification on what Powell means by ‘Release the Kraken’, author, and popular Twitter user, Praying Medic explained that election fraud has been around for decades. Trump’s win in 2016, and now his fight to question the bizarre spike on election night in support of Joe Biden, has given victims, and witnesses of electoral fraud, the courage to speak out.

Medic added, ‘I may be wrong, but I suspect that when Sidney Powell says she’s going to “release the Kraken,” she’s referring to an avalanche of first-hand, eyewitness testimony from hundreds of patriots around the country–evidence that cannot be disputed by anyone.’

I may be wrong, but I suspect that when Sidney Powell says she’s going to “release the Kraken,” she’s referring to an avalanche of first-hand, eyewitness testimony from hundreds of patriots around the country–evidence that cannot be disputed by anyone. — Praying Medic (@prayingmedic) November 21, 2020

Sidney Powell not being on the Trump legal team isn’t all that surprising.

Powell will be even more potent if what she says she has in the way of evidence is true. It means she’s an impartial figure in the investigation. I.e.: not being played by the Trump team. (Of course, there is a chance she’s playing the Trump team or trying to do so.)

Regardless of whether Politico is right, and Trump has distanced himself from Powell, her independent role will make for a stronger stance against corruption, should her claims turn out to be exactly as advertised.

Releasing, ‘Release the Kraken’ Sidney Powell, could be the game-changer many of us concerned about preserving Constitutional Democracy from an authoritarian Bureaucratic caste have been hoping to see.

Turn the spotlight away from Powell for a minute onto the Democrats, and their many supporters within legacy media. It’s worth considering why there’s such an obvious absence of “go right ahead, we have nothing to hide” from Democrats, and a booming silence from Dominion’s creators when it comes to criticism of its voter software.

Most companies would be jumping over themselves to defend their product.

A lot of what we’re being told is just speculation.

As Alexander Deme, a well-read friend of mine pointed out online, the Trump cases which have been dismissed are small.

Could the so many cases in itself be evidence of fraud?

He thinks it’s possible. Quite possibly the ‘perfect crime.’

For ‘to be above the law, fraudsters combine multiple such smaller frauds to create a winning margin which the courts cannot overturn unless all frauds are proven before the very short protest deadline! Fraudsters sit back and gloat that the courts reject all smaller fraud appeals so there is “zero court evidence” of voter fraud!’

This is why it’s important to let due process run its course.

Let every legal vote be counted, every shady mail-in ballot dump, and computer “glitch” be investigated.

I’m still not convinced that the hate Trump, love trumps hate, “we’ll remove “Trump is Hitler” by any means” Democrats are above committing massive voter fraud so as to overturn the embarrassment of Hillary Clinton’s massive election loss in 2016.

Instead of feeding legacy media’s speculative kingmaking narrative, pray that the truth burns through to be seen.

