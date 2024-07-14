President Trump, Prayer, and Politics

We now know that at least one Trump supporter was killed at a rally in Pennsylvania and two remain in critical condition as an assassination attempt on Trump occurred – but thankfully failed. The gunman is dead, and we await full details of this horrific atrocity.

Had the shots been just half an inch in a different direction, we would have a national funeral to attend to. Thankfully the death toll was not higher, and thankfully the gunman missed out on getting his target murdered. It all could have been so very much worse.

Trump of course stood up after he was shot with a clenched fist, reassuring the crowd he was still alive and that he would not be cowed by these acts of violence. He said this in a statement:

I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania. Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured. It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!

His daughter Ivanka Trump released this statement: “Thank you for your love and prayers for my father and for the other victims of today’s senseless violence in Butler, Pennsylvania. I am grateful to the Secret Service and all the other law enforcement officers for their quick and decisive actions today. I continue to pray for our country. I love you Dad, today and always.”

That there is a lot of hatred and division in America is an understatement. While both sides of politics can be guilty of this, one has to ask just which ones are the main culprits here. The truth is, the hardcore secular left, including too many Democrats, have been spouting off hatred and even violence-inducing talk concerning Trump for years now.

Yes, all sorts of plain old nutters and haters are a part of this, but we also have too many others be they Hollywood celebs or leftist politicians, who have constantly used inflammatory language as they directly or indirectly called for Trump to be taken out.

A full article and more could be penned quoting from these folks. Just this week Biden called Trump “evil” and a “racist”. And simply recall the American “comedian” and lefty Kathy Griffin holding a mock severed and bloodied head of Trump back in 2017. I wrote about it here at the time.

Some Republicans are calling out the Biden administration for adding fuel to the fire in this regard. Possible running mate for Trump, Sen. J. D. Vance said this: “Today is not just some isolated incident. The central premise of the Biden campaign is that President Donald Trump is an authoritarian fascist who must be stopped at all costs.”

So much of the mainstream media is also to blame here. Just think of all the magazine covers or websites with depictions of Trump as Hitler and the like. They have fanned the flames of hatred and must share in some of the responsibility for this assassination attempt.

Indeed, simply running with the ugly and divisive rhetoric of Trump being an “existential threat to democracy” and the like is just as much a part of the problem we have here. The level of irrational and demonic hatred of Trump and the Republicans is off the charts.

And just imagine if there was an assassination attempt on Joe Biden instead. Likely by now, American cities would be burning with leftist mobs and rioters venting their spleens. I am not aware of any such reaction so far from those on the conservative side of politics.

As I say, there are haters on the right, and some might even be calling for violence. But I would insist that they certainly are not true Christians, and they are not really to be considered real conservatives as well. But all sides need to reduce the temperature and ease up on the hateful rhetoric.

The first thing I thought of when I heard the news of this shooting of the former president was that although I pray for Trump every day, I will need to pray even more – and more fervently. That we should pray for our leaders is of course obvious for the Christian. As we read in I Timothy 2:1-3:

“First of all, then, I urge that supplications, prayers, intercessions, and thanksgivings be made for all people, for kings and all who are in high positions, that we may lead a peaceful and quiet life, godly and dignified in every way. This is good, and it is pleasing in the sight of God our Savior.”

Prayer is essential in all areas of life, including the political – perhaps even more so there. Satan seeks to do his worst in all aspects of this world and seems especially adept when it comes to the political and cultural battles of the day. This is why all believers should be praying regularly in this arena.

And BTW, lest my (and Trump’s) critics claim I am being one-sided here when it comes to intercession and prayer, let me say this: I also pray every single day for Joe Biden. I pray daily for Kamala Harris. I pray daily for politicians like Gavin Newsom.

I also pray daily for other leftist leaders, be they Macron, Trudeau or Albanese here in Australia. Of course, I also pray for the Australian opposition leader Dutton. And then I pray for the various Labor Premiers, such as Jacinta Allan. That is the least I can do as a believer.

We should pray for the nations that we live in. When the enemy wants to bring hatred and division and bloodshed, we can pray for the opposite. As I just read again this morning in Proverbs 10:11-12:

The mouth of the righteous is a fountain of life,

but the mouth of the wicked conceals violence.

Hatred stirs up strife,

but love covers all offenses.

The hateful rhetoric needs to be nipped in the bud, certainly on the left, but on all sides of politics. Please pray for Trump and his full recovery, and please pray for America. Let me finish with the words of Alveda C. King, the niece of assassinated civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.: