Paris Sacrilege – Yes, It Was Deliberate

People all around the globe have been rightly offended and appalled by the tasteless, crass, hyper-sexualised, ugly, demonic, and Christophobic opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics. While past ceremonies have had their moments, the current Olympics now takes the cake for seeking to offend millions of people worldwide. See my original write-up on this here.

But I of course have gotten plenty of the usual zombie Christophobes and God-haters attacking me, telling me this had nothing to do with Christianity and it was not meant to be an attack on the world’s 2.4 billion Christians. Yeah, right. Blind Freddy knew exactly what this was all about.

Indeed, plenty of non-Christians and even some atheists have already admitted that this was a direct attack on Christianity. Certainly, the parody of the long table with the obese lady with a halo on her head, surrounded by a dozen folks – including a child and a man exposing his testicle was a direct take-off of da Vinci’s famous painting done in the 1490s, perhaps one of the most iconic depictions ever of the Christian story. Everyone knows this.

But never mind the secular left and their hatred of Christianity, Sadly I have come upon more than one clueless and undiscerning “Christian” who has also claimed that the drag show re-imaging of the Last Supper was not an attack on Christianity. Good grief, what idiots!

Of course, there were elements of Greek mythology mingled with the blasphemous and demonic opening ceremony, but so what? The real target, of course, was NOT Greek gods or Hindu gods but the one true God: the Lord Jesus Christ. The world does not hate Dionysus or any of the other deities, but the one living God alone.

And as I already mentioned in my earlier article, the “artistic director” responsible for all this, Thomas Jolly, is a homosexual activist. No surprises there. And it becomes worse than laughable when he says he did all this so that people would feel “included.” Spare me, Jack.

Why is it that those screaming the loudest about tolerance, acceptance and inclusion are the ones who are the most resistant to tolerating, accepting and including Christians? We know why of course. And those who are still clueless should go back to the classic 1989 volume by Marshall Kirk and Hunter Madsen: After the Ball.

I pulled my copy off the shelves right now and looked again at this strategy manual for “How America Will Conquer its Fear and Hatred of Gays in the 90s” as its subtitle proudly proclaims. And of course, the authors knew full well that the Christian church is really the last bastion standing between them and achieving all their radical aims. That is why Christianity is being targeted, NOT Greek and Roman gods or Buddha or Confucius or Muhammad or any other religions and religious leaders.

So I sure hope to see no more brain-dead Christians seeking to defend all this. These clueless wonders just soak up whatever the surrounding culture is pushing, and seem to have no idea that we are indeed in a spiritual war that really is being fought to the death.

But thankfully most folks knew what was going on. Here are just a few remarks on the social media from folks I know who have seen through all the deception and baloney:

“I have a Facebook friend who lives in France. Her words regarding the mockery of Christ in the opening of the Paris Olympics: ‘Most of French people are so ashamed of this’.”

“A French person on Reddit pointed out that it was a deliberate play on words – ‘La Cène sur une scène sur la Seine’ (The Last Supper on stage on the Seine [River]). Clearly not the Bacchanal at the forefront here.”

“Do you really think EVERYONE misunderstood? Or do you think EVERYONE understood perfectly—because it was what it was and that was the intention? This is who the art director is. This is what he does—walk exactly on the line of blasphemy and debauchery, using religious iconography, sexuality, and hedonistic themes. And when it’s recognized and not celebrated…plead innocent with a wink and a nod.”

Religious leaders also weighed in on this:

Albert Mohler: “Every society — without exception — coalesces around a dominant religious impulse with associated symbols. The sheer horror of the secularist replacement is what we saw in Paris. It’s a deliberately pornographic corruption of Christianity. Don’t miss how intentional it is, right down to details. Paris aspires to be the new Babylon, with a drag queen at the center behind the altar.” –

Andy Stanley: “Dear France,

The Normandy American Cemetery is the final resting place of 9,238 Americans whose graves are marked by 9,238 crosses. American soldiers who in most cases volunteered to come to your shores in your time of need. Their final prayers were to the God whose son you mocked in front of the entire world. It was during the very meal you went to such creative pains to denigrate that Jesus instructed his followers to love one another and then defined what he meant: ‘Greater love has no one than this, that one lay down his life for his friends.’ While you host the Olympic games remember your nation hosts a 172.5 acre reminder of what love looks like. You don’t just owe Christians an apology. You owe the West an apology.”

The official word on this

But ignore what I and other mere peons – Christian or otherwise – have to say about this. Just listen to what those in the know are saying, including even folks from the Olympics! They are now all spilling the beans and fessing up. They are now in full-blown damage control, and they realise all the spin and lies they run with just will not cut it. Here are two of many secular media reports on this:

A Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony scene reminiscent of Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper” continued to stir controversy Sunday as Paris 2024 producers and the ceremony’s designer Thomas Jolly released separate, apparently opposing statements on where it drew its inspiration. The scene in question featured a line of drag performers posing shoulder-to-shoulder on a Parisian bridge before turning the bridge into a fashion-forward catwalk. Later, those same queens celebrated over a meal where the dish was revealed to be a nearly nude man painted blue. Many, including Jolly and the official Olympics Games X account, said that the scene is an “interpretation of the Greek God Dionysus” that “makes us aware of the absurdity of violence between human beings.” Others, including a statement from Paris 2024 producers obtained by TheWrap Sunday, said that it was in fact inspired by Da Vinci’s famous painting — a skewing of the religious imagery that has been slammed by the Christian right as a mockery of Jesus Christ. “For the ‘Festivities’ segment, Thomas Jolly took inspiration from Leonardo da Vinci’s famous painting to create the setting,” producers said in the statement. “Clearly, there was never an intention to show disrespect towards any religious group or belief … [Jolly] is not the first artist to make a reference to what is a world-famous work of art. From Andy Warhol to ‘The Simpsons,’ many have done it before him.” The scene caused a disturbance on social media, where conservative political leaders from around the world blasted the display as blasphemous. Speaker Mike Johnson wrote on X, “Last night’s mockery of the Last Supper was shocking and insulting to Christian people around the world who watched the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games. The war on our faith and traditional values knows no bounds today,” he added. “But we know that truth and virtue will always prevail. ‘The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.’ (John 1:5).”

And one more:

Paris Olympics organizers apologized to anyone who was offended by a tableau that evoked Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper” during the glamorous opening ceremony, but defended the concept behind it Sunday. The segment, which recreated the Biblical scene of Jesus Christ and his apostles sharing a last meal before crucifixion, featured drag queens, a transgender model and a naked singer made up as the Greek god of wine, Dionysus. “Clearly there was never an intention to show disrespect to any religious group. [The opening ceremony] tried to celebrate community tolerance,” Paris 2024 spokesperson Anne Descamps said at a news conference. “We believe this ambition was achieved. If people have taken any offense, we are really sorry.”

Oh, and it seems the opening ceremony has now been pulled down by the Olympic organisers. Tell me again there was nothing offensive about this shocker.

God is not mocked

All the hate-filled Christophobes and misotheists can have their laughs now. But it will not long last. Every one of these God-haters will one day stand before the living God and give an account. I would not want to be in their shoes. As I said in my previous piece, we can pray for Jolly and the others involved in this demonic and sacrilegious crap.

If they do not repent and turn from their sins soon, they will no longer have a chance to avail themselves of God’s great mercy and grace. When they stand before him it will be just justice instead. And as if to highlight the reality that God will not be mocked, we have this report:

Just twenty four hours after the opening olympic debauchery in Paris they get a blackout – the only lights that could be seen were on the Basilica Of The Sacred Heart Of Jesus – Sacré-Cœur Basilica located at the summit of the butte of Montmartre. From its dome two hundred meters above the Seine, the basilica overlooks the entire city of Paris and its suburbs.

And the good news is, thousands of Christians have come out after this appalling ceremony to worship and sing praises to Jesus Christ: