Image

Lauren Southern Vindicated by Whistleblower: Airbnb Ban Was Political

“I hope no one ever treats these Airbnb activists’ families the way they’ve treated mine,” Southern told Caldron Pool.

Avatar photoBy Rod Lampard Jun 22, 2024

A whistleblower lamenting Airbnb’s 2023 backflip after blacklisting Lauren Southern’s parents says the ban was intentional.

The NBC exclusive explained the vacation rental property company’s move against Southern’s relatives was part of big tech doubling down on “hate groups.”

The whistleblower, former Airbnb ‘trust and safety’ contractor – terrorism research analyst – Jess Hernandez, said, “The removal was an intentional part of policy allowing for bans of people with connections to far-right activists.”

Hernandez told NBC, she was risking her life by breaking cover, implying that doing so would save lives.

The former “right-wing watcher” accused AirBnB of abandoning trust and safety.

They were, she adds, placating [right-wing] “partisan media coverage,” furious about Airbnb’s “guilty by association” attack on Southern’s parents.

Describing Airbnb’s decision to dissolve its ‘hate group’ monitoring bureaucracy, as a putting lives at risk, Hernadez said, “It’s scary to have information, and to have it fall on deaf ears.

“I’m very concerned. I wouldn’t want my family or my friends staying at an Airbnb.”

Whistleblower Aid, a non-profit with links to Ebay/PayPal billionaire, Pierre Omidyar’s Democracy Fund Inc. is handling the case.

Resting solely on Hernandez’s ‘first-hand account,’ WA released a statement on Tuesday, also accusing Airbnb of, “deceiving its customers and shareholders by continuing to publicly tout their policy and commitment to safety while internally abandoning it.”

Defending Hernandez, WA claimed, “AirBnB had undermined her work of removing individuals affiliated with dangerous and extremist organizations from the platform.”

By cancelling its cancel culture department, Airbnb had cancelled “its public commitment to its hosts” and guests’ safety, and security.

By walking back its policy of policing political groups, and personalities – seemingly all right-wing – WA said, Airbnb, was “exposing customers to individuals affiliated with violent hate groups.”

Whistleblower Aid’s CEO, Libby Liu called for the Biden administration to investigate, saying Airbnb’s dismissal of Hernandez was ‘shortsighted, dangerous and failed to fight extremism.’

“Airbnb,” she said, “was putting profit before safety.”

The claims vindicate Southern.

At the time, Airbnb tended to the fall-out by backflipping on the ban, stating her parents were cancelled by mistake.

Southern rejected the excuse, telling Tucker Carlson, “something nefarious was going on.”

Often misrepresented as a “white nationalist” and “far-right extremist” – Whistleblower Aid’s allegations could prove that Southern’s parents were unfairly targeted.

Ironically, Hernandez is admitting to the world she happily participated in persecuting patrons, based on (seemingly left-wing activist) perceptions about a person’s political views.

Hernandez appearing angry about losing the power to do so, illustrates the dangers of arbitrarily defined terms like “hate groups,” and “hate speech” legislation (I recently unpacked more on that here).

Airbnb banned Southern in 2019 by way of the same reckless “guilt by association and appearances” standards, Hernandez is defending.

Responding to it all, Lauren told Caldron Pool, “I hope no one ever treats these Airbnb activists’ families the way they’ve treated mine.

“I hope every single one of them feels the crushing weight of their decisions as these corporations drop them one by one because the ideologies, they sold their soul for are no longer lucrative.

“I hope the authoritarianism and silencing they foster fails so horrendously they’re left maddened by their perverse power fantasies never coming to fruition,” she added.

Some background on Whistleblower Aid.

They were crowd-funded to the tune of USD $285,000 in 2019.

This supported the Democrat’s attempt to discredit Donald Trump via an impeachment show trial during an election year.

To recap: an alleged whistleblower from within the United States intelligence community, claimed Trump was interfering in the 2020 election.

Trump had allegedly called on the Ukraine president to investigate “Joe Biden, his son Hunter, and Ukraine’s purported role in the 2016 elections.”

Previous Story
Tucker Carlson Sits Down with “Proud Conspiracy Theorist” Neil Oliver
Tucker Carlson Sits Down with “Proud Conspiracy Theorist” Neil Oliver

Tucker Carlson Sits Down with “Proud Conspiracy Theorist” Neil Oliver

By
ByStaff WriterJun 21, 2024
Getting the Facts Right on the Evils of Slavery

Getting the Facts Right on the Evils of Slavery

By
ByBill MuehlenbergJun 21, 2024
How the West Sabotaged Peace Talks Between Russia and Ukraine

How the West Sabotaged Peace Talks Between Russia and Ukraine

By
ByProf Augusto ZimmermannJun 20, 2024
Kingdom Thinkers Academy Opens Its New Online School for Homeschoolers

Kingdom Thinkers Academy Opens Its New Online School for Homeschoolers

By
ByRod LampardJun 20, 2024
Why America Will Fall

Why America Will Fall

By
ByMatthew LittlefieldJun 19, 2024
Hoax Highway “Insurrection”: Biden’s Bus Bureaucrats vs. A Texas Trump Train

Hoax Highway “Insurrection”: Biden’s Bus Bureaucrats vs. A Texas Trump Train

By
ByRod LampardJun 18, 2024

The Caldron Pool Show

The Caldron Pool Show: #25 – Traditional Schooling Is Dying – Featuring Kale Kneale
The Caldron Pool Show: #45 – The Case for the Christian Family
The Caldron Pool Show: #34 What is Christian Nationalism? (with Doug Wilson)
The Caldron Pool Show: #38 – The Procedure (with Kevin Sorbo and Laura Klassen)
Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2023, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.