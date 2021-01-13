Joe Biden’s DOJ Civil Rights Nomination Says Blacks Are ‘Mentally, Physically, Spiritually Superior’

Joe Biden's nomination for Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division at the Department of Justice has said black people are mentally, physically and spiritually superior to whites and Asians because of their genetic differences.













38 Shares

Joe Biden’s nomination for Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division at the Department of Justice has said black people are mentally, physically and spiritually superior to whites and Asians because of their genetic differences.

Advertisement

In a Tucker Carlson Tonight exclusive, Carlson revealed “shocking” public remarks penned in a 1994 letter by civil rights lawyer Kristen Clarke, then head of Harvard University’s Black Studies Association.

In the letter that was sent to Harvard Crimson, Clarke wrote:

Advertisement

“Please use the following theories and observations to assist you in your search for truth regarding the genetic differences between blacks and whites. “One: Dr Richard King reveals that at the core of the human brain is the ‘locus coeruleus,’ which is a structure that is black, because it contains large amounts of neuro-melanin which is essential for its operation. “Two: Black infants sit, stand, crawl and walk sooner than whites. “Three: Carol Barnes notes that human mental processes are controlled by melanin–that same chemical which gives blacks their superior physical and mental abilities. “Four: Some scientists have revealed that most whites are unable to produce melanin because their pineal glands are often calcified or non-functioning. “Pineal calcification rates with Africans are five to 15 percent, Asians 15 to 25 percent and Europeans 60 to 80 percent. This is the chemical basis for the cultural differences between blacks and whites.” “Five: Melanin endows blacks with greater mental, physical and spiritual abilities — something which cannot be measured based on Eurocentric standards.”

WATCH:

Exclusive: shocking statements by Biden's DOJ civil rights pick. pic.twitter.com/5CzhwPa3WH — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) January 12, 2021

Related