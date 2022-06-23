Abortion Should Be Illegal

“If every Christian was to do what they are supposed to do, we would stop abortion tomorrow. No more babies would be killed.”

Somewhere between 60,000 and 80,000 babies are killed in Australia every single year.

Advertisement

That’s about one baby every 10 minutes.

Christians should be in outrage about this atrocity. But so often we aren’t.

Advertisement

In Australia, it is hard to act against abortion. We aren’t allowed near abortion clinics. Lots of abortions happen in hospitals. Many abortions these days are medical abortions before nine weeks.

This is where the mother takes a pill that reduces the hormone progesterone which is necessary for sustaining the baby in the early stages of pregnancy.

In a recent interview with Evangelicals for Life, MP Bernie Finn gave his advice regarding one step we can take to end abortion.

“If every Christian was to do what they are supposed to do, we would stop abortion tomorrow. No more babies would be killed.”

Bernie continued: “If everybody said that same thing [to politicians]: if you keep the killing going, then we are coming to get you at the polls. Then they [politicians] would act, because they act in self-interest every time.”

Advertisement

This interview convicted me. I certainly haven’t been doing enough to help stop abortion in Australia. There are several actions we can take to end abortion:

Pray that God would bring about the end of abortion.

Get involved in pregnancy help centers like Hope House.

Write to your local MP regularly (via email, or, even better, by physical letter).

Seek to get a meeting with your local MP to explain your position on abortion.

Turn up to pro-life rallies like March For Life.

One that I would like to seek to do more is to write to my local MP as Bernie Finn suggested.

I would like to encourage you to join me in contacting your local MP. To that end, I will be publishing my letters to my MP. Please feel free to copy and send to your local MP.

Advertisement

May the Lord raise up His people to pray and act to see abortion ended in Australia.

Dear MP, I am writing to express my deep concern that abortion continues to be legal in New South Wales. As a tax-paying, voting citizen of this state, it pains me that I am complicit in the murder of thousands of innocent babies each year through my taxes (as abortion is tax-funded) and through the fact that I am a voter in this democracy. God is clear about this issue. Abortion is murder which is a grevious sin. I urge you to reject this evil practice for your own sake as you will one day stand before God as your judge. “You shall not murder” Exodus 20:13 The science is clear. Babies are human at conception and so the only difference between abortion and murder is one of location and time. It is morally wrong and illegal to kill a 4 year-old outside the womb. It is wicked and unlawful to kill a 6 month-old outside the womb. And yet, for some reason, it is legal in NSW to kill a child in the womb. This makes no sense and is a great evil. Future generations will look back on those who did not stand against abortion and be horrified, just as we look back at those who did not stand against the holocaust and consider them to be morally corrupt. Regards, Please feel free to copy this letter for sending to your local MP. You can find your local MP contact details here for NSW and here for the Federal Government.

Dear MP, The Abortion Law Reform Act 2019 states that “the duty owed by a registered health practitioner to provide medical care and treatment to a person born as a result of a termination is no different than the duty owed to provide medical care and treatment to a person born other than as a result of a termination.” It is clear from this section of the Act that once a baby is delivered alive from a botched abortion his/her life is considered under legal protection. There is a duty for the health practitioner who is attempting to kill the baby in the womb to care for the baby if they fail to end its life in utero. This baby who has fortunately escaped death is now under legal protection because he/she is now located 6-inches away from where he/she was before. The Abortion Law Reform 2019 Act therefore recognises that a baby’s life should be protected. Can you please explain to me the difference between a baby in the womb and a baby out of the womb? Why should we as a society consider it morally acceptable and legal to kill a baby when it is safe in its mother’s womb but morally unacceptable and illegal to deny that same baby medical care if it is no longer in the mother’s womb? To be clear, I do not think we should allow babies born alive to be killed or denied appropriate health care. I am calling on you instead to stand up for the rights of the baby inside the womb and give that baby the same level of legal protection as the Abortion Law Reform 2019 Act gives to babies born alive. Regards, Please feel free to copy this letter for sending to your local MP. You can find your local MP contact details here for NSW and here for the Federal Government.

Dear MP, Although it is hidden behind clean sounding language, the Abortion Law Reform Act 2019 legalises the starving, vacuuming or dismembering of helpless babies. The dictionary section of the Abortion Law Reform Act 2019 defines what a termination means. “termination means an intentional termination of a pregnancy in any way, including, for example, by— (a) administering a drug, or (b) using an instrument or other thing.” The Australian Government website Health Direct (https://www.healthdirect.gov.au/abortion) helps explain what exactly is meant by these two methods of termination. “The most common type of abortion is a surgical procedure called a ‘suction curette’. This involves removing of the lining and the contents of the uterus by applying gentle suction to the inside of the uterus with a small plastic tube.” “Medical abortion is a 2-stage process. The first stage involves taking a tablet that blocks the hormone necessary for the pregnancy to continue. This is followed 36 to 48 hours later by a second medication that causes the contents of the uterus to be expelled.” “A late-term or second trimester abortion is when a pregnancy is terminated after 14 weeks. The process is similar to a surgical abortion, but instead of suction, instruments are used to remove the fetus.” Put in simple terms, most commonly babies in our state are vacuumed out of their warm and safe environment and dumped in a bin. Some babies are starved of the nutrients and support that their mother’s body would naturally give them by suppressing the hormone progesterone. Some very unfortunate babies who are too big to be vacuumed or starved are cut up inside their mothers womb before being pulled out piece by piece. No civilised society should allow its citizens to go through such horrendous torture. I ask that you stand up for the unborn and abolish abortion in NSW. Regards, Please feel free to copy this letter for sending to your local MP. You can find your local MP contact details here for NSW and here for the Federal Government.