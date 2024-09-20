“Growth Requires Sacrifice”: Skillet, Voddie Baucham, and John Rich Headline Fearless Manhood Summit

“Growth Requires Sacrifice” was the 2024 theme of a bold new annual summit encouraging men to live out the biblical mandate for masculinity.

About 800 men attended the first Fearless Army Roll Call (RC), which catapulted onto the scene in 2023, aimed at achieving three clear goals:

“Reclaiming manhood, defending marriage, and protecting freedom.”

Founded by Blaze Media veteran, Jason Whitlock, RC is an extension of his Fearless podcast and has since evolved into a partnership with unashamedly Christian, country music non-conformist, John Rich.

Launching this year’s conference, Whitlock said, “A lack of sacrifice has caused a regression in fundamental freedoms.”

“Our ancestors sacrifice for our benefit,” he added, saying we’re not honouring that sacrifice because we’re refusing “to sacrifice to protect the progress they died for.”

“No sacrifice. No Freedom.”

Listing reasons, Whitlock included, the rejection of God, ignorance, perversion, cowardice, pride, and ingratitude.

The Bible, he continued, “is about the power and the necessity of sacrifice.”

Sacrifice, Whitlock further explained, “is the fertilizer or growth.”

We are to “grow in the wisdom, knowledge, fear, obedience, and reverence to the Most High.

“Growth requires sacrifice,” he then asserted – sacrifice requires courage.

Now a movement with a mission, guests this year included, Pastor Voddie Baucham,

"There's a war on manhood in our culture, but particularly, there's a war on marriage in our culture." – Voddie Baucham at Roll Call 2.0.

Fearless contributor, and minister, Anthony Walker, was also present,

"We've gotta get used to sacrificing trophies, those things we chase after for our ego trip." – @RAnthonyWalker1 at Roll Call 2.0.

As were musicians Jeffery Steele, John Rich, and John Cooper (Skillet):

..@johnlcooper (lead singer of Skillet) explains why he's excited about performing at Roll Call.

Glenn Beck – co-founder of The Blaze – also spoke.

A staff writer, confirming his commitment to RC 2.0 said, “Our culture is slipping farther away from Godliness and deeper into hopelessness, despair, and recklessness with no moral compass to get us back to where we came from.

“It’s now more important than ever for Godly men to step up and become the leaders our culture desperately needs.”

Some took exception to this year’s guests.

One outlet slammed Whitlock for inviting Beck (a Mormon), describing Roll Call 2.0 as a “disturbing new ‘Christian’ conference,” name-dropping Skillet, Rich, and Baucham.

Reasserting that Jesus Christ is the rock of RC’s foundation, Whitloc said on X, “If ever we move away from celebrating Jesus Christ, call me out, and say, ‘Whitlock, you’re a clown – you said you’d” never drift from the Gospel’s gift.

“My vision,” he reiterated, “is to come together and celebrate Christ by way of music, food, conversation; as well as interesting speakers giving advice, courage, and wisdom, on how we can serve Jesus.”

“This is what RC is always going to be about.”

Come to Roll Call. Our version of our Men's Summit is coming together to celebrate and serve Jesus Christ. That's what Roll Call is always going to be about. June 1st in Nashville.

Supported by baby and mum non-profit, PreBorn! the summit punches Bible-based inspiration for manhood through the white noise of a culture gaslighting men as “toxic.”

This is an unpolished, well-put-together, quality advocacy movement building up men to live according to God’s vocational decree for Biblical masculinity.

