Great News for Long-Suffering Canadians

After nearly a decade in power, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced he is resigning. Plagued by opposition from within and sinking polls from without, he finally said that it is time to go. Better that than face an angry electorate at the next federal election and have to then give his concession speech.

Indeed, months of recent polling have predicted a massive Conservative victory at the next election, so Trudeau realised that the gig was up. So he will stay on until a new leader is selected. Of course, it remains to be seen if his replacement will be any better or not. His radical anti-life and anti-family agenda could well continue with a new Liberal Party leader.

Pierre Marcel Poilievre, the leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, should easily win the next national election, which must occur before October. And in the meantime, calls by Trump on Canada’s future might actually be appealing to some Canadians!

President-elect Trump on Monday reiterated his suggestion that Canada should become the 51st U.S. state, just hours after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his plan to resign. “Many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State. The United States can no longer suffer the massive Trade Deficits and Subsidies that Canada needs to stay afloat. Justin Trudeau knew this, and resigned,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “If Canada merged with the U.S., there would be no Tariffs, taxes would go way down, and they would be TOTALLY SECURE from the threat of the Russian and Chinese Ships that are constantly surrounding them. Together, what a great Nation it would be!!!” he added. Source: Fox News

Radical agenda

Trudeau was perhaps the most woke and progressive leader of Canada to date. Be it radical climate policies, or the usual alphabet people madness, or his fixation on the pro-death agenda, he was fully into it all. And don’t forget how he arrested pastors and cracked down on freedom fighters such as the truck drivers (shutting down their bank accounts, etc.) during the Covid Crusades.

Canadian commentator Jonathan Van Maren said this about his far-left reign of terror:

Who was Trudeau’s tenure good for? The abortion industry, for one. Trudeau has proven to be the most committed abortion extremist ever to hold Canada’s highest office, and he has put taxpayer money where his mouth is. He has spent billions of dollars to facilitate abortion in developing countries, and untold millions more to expand access to abortion in Canada. Indeed, a former top diplomat accused Trudeau of neo-colonialism due to his relentless pushing of feticide abroad at every opportunity; Chrystia Freeland, when asked if the Trudeau government was funding abortion in countries where it is illegal, refused to answer. As David Mulroney, Canada’s former ambassador to China, told me: “We’re going into countries that have shown significant opposition in their polling and in their laws to abortion, and when we announced our programs for Africa – which will come to about $750 million a year – we’ve identified one of our objectives as ‘addressing social norms,’ by which we mean changing them. Changing laws and regulations – despite the fact that these are African social norms and African laws and regulations.” Trudeau’s view of diversity is simple: People who look different but think like him. His foreign policy is just another form of blackface. The LGBT movement, too, has made gains under the Trudeau tenure. Over the past decade, Trudeau has defended “sex changes” for children; demonized parents who wish to be informed about what public schools are doing to their children as bigots; and, as with abortion, made LGBT ideology central to Canada’s foreign policy and foreign aid. The Trudeau government has filled the coffers of LGBT groups with the dollars of hardworking Canadian taxpayers, which they can ill-afford in the economy he so enthusiastically destroyed. Trudeau successfully positioned Canada, in the minds of the international community, as one of the most aggressively pro-LGBT countries in the world.

And Alexander Brown said this a few weeks ago about the man and his crumbling empire:

Everywhere one looks, his legacy lies in ruin. Thanks to domestic pressure and threats from the president-elect in the United States, the Liberals are scrambling to correct for a porous open border and problems of rampant unvetted immigration. The premiers are in open revolt, and doing his job for him. The Liberals are even considering changes to their catch-and-release bail policies that have put every Canadian at risk… After country-breaking failures on housing, healthcare, immigration, the carbon tax, inflation, affordability, public safety, and institutional wokeism and the desecration of our national symbols and pride, Trudeau can finally offer Canadians the one thing that will actually make their lives better: a good, clean, political death.

Yes, it is great news indeed that his lengthy reign of error is now coming to a quick end. It seems the impact of the Trump win is reverberating throughout the world. As Niall Ferguson wrote last month, there is now a major “vibe shift” occurring:

The crude way to think about this is just geopolitical physics. The American electorate decisively reelects Donald Trump. Ergo: The German government falls, the French government falls, the South Korean president declares martial law, Bashar al-Assad flees Syria. There’s an economic chain reaction, too. Bitcoin rallies, the dollar rallies, U.S. stocks rally, Tesla rallies. Meanwhile, the Russian currency weakens, China slides deeper into deflation, and Iran’s economy reels. One catchphrase that sums it up: It’s like Trump’s already president. If the vibe shift in culture is about founder mode versus diversity, equity, and inclusion committees, the global vibe shift is about peace through strength versus chaos through de-escalation. It’s Daddy’s Home—not the fraying liberal international order.

As American Jewish commentator Don Feder just said on social media: “Trudeau is gone! Soon Pope Francis will be the only socialist leader left.” Sad but true!

The Spiritual Connection

Christians of course believe in the power of prayer, and they know that “righteousness exalts a nation” (Proverbs 14:34). They also know this:

“When the righteous prosper, the city rejoices; when the wicked perish, there are shouts of joy. Through the blessing of the upright, a city is exalted, but by the mouth of the wicked it is destroyed.” Proverbs 11:10-11

In this light, I have been praying for a very long time for many world leaders and politicians. And I do it based on Psalm 109:8: “May his days be few; may another take his office!” That is, I pray daily that these folks will be improved or removed.

Improvement is best achieved if these wicked rulers become Christians and renounce their evil ways. And removal can come in many forms, including being voted out of office, retiring, or simply passing away. As such, my daily prayer list both increases and decreases.

It of course increases as more and more corrupt or woke or hardcore radical leaders, elites and political figures are added to my list. However, the names on the list decrease when they are no longer in positions of power and influence to do so much damage.

Thus in early November, I could remove three American politicians in one go, as Trump’s massive win spelled the end of Biden, Harris and Walz. Biden has two weeks to go, and Biden and Walz have now been relegated to the dustbin of history.

Having spoken of the Covid wars, it has been the same with those involved in the health fascism and lockdown tyranny. Most of the global leaders involved in this are now gone, as are all the main Australian leaders, be they be Andrews in Victoria, Palaszczuk in Queensland, or McGowen in WA.

They too have now been scratched from my list. But sadly, new figures keep coming along to take their place. So my daily ‘improve or remove’ praying continues apace. Would I prefer that all those who are no longer on my list had turned away from the dark side? Yes, but I am glad that they are now out of action, unable to do as much damage and devastation, however that removal took place.

So keep praying friends. There is nothing amiss in asking God to improve or remove various politicians and influential figures who have been such divisive and destructive leaders. Indeed, non-politicians such as George Soros, Klaus Schwab, Richard Dawkins, and other high-impact folks can also be prayed for that their harmful agendas are nipped in the bud.

And BTW, some of the other political leaders still on my daily prayer list include radical leftists like Macron, Starmer and Gavin Newsom overseas, and weak, woke “conservatives” like Crisafulli here in Australia. Hopefully they too will soon be improved or removed.