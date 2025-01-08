Image

Five Takeaways From Zuckerberg’s Promise to End Meta’s “Fact Checking” War on Free Speech

"He doesn't apologise for any of it. Neither does he say he would reinstate accounts unfairly blocked..."

By Rod Lampard Jan 9, 2025

Mark Zuckerberg is renouncing the regime, and righting the ship.

Or, so he says.

The Meta magnate wants his platforms to reacquaint themselves with a passion for promoting freedom of speech.

Zuckerberg made the announcement in a humble – now viral – five-minute video, which promises to end Meta’s “fact” checking war on free speech.

Here are five takeaways:

1. Zuckerberg blamed the Biden administration for him not being able to hold (or move forward with) his 2019 commitments to freedom of speech.

2. All censorship was “accidental.” Despite the fact that censorship clearly favoured Democrat talking points, LGBTrans-mania, Islam, multiculturalism, Wokeism, etc.

One notable example is Facebook’s fiendish attempt to get in good with the Harris-Biden administration, through the coordinated censorship of Miranda Divine’s NY Post Hunter Biden laptop story.

This is backed by Zuckerberg’s August 2024 confession, where, in a letter published during a U.S. Senate investigation, he shared regret for Meta caving to Biden’s pressure to censor.

3. Zuckerberg inadvertently admits Meta has been complicit in giving an unfair competitive advantage to legacy media, disadvantaging new media.

4. Zuckerberg also admits “conspiracy theorists” were right by admitting that – largely left-wing – fact-checkers weren’t independent, and are ferociously politically biased.

5. Most importantly: He doesn’t apologise for any of it. Neither does he say he would reinstate accounts unfairly blocked by what I’ve previously described as Meta’s compliance with Marxian Woke authoritarianism.

While Elon Musk welcomed the news, others were more wary of it.

On X, Musk offered up a simple, “This is cool.”

Whereas The Babylon Bee’s bosses, Seth Dillon, and Joel Berry dumped on Zuckerberg’s “censorship was accidental” claims,

Dillon wrote, “The time for Zuck to take a stand for free speech was when Trump — the sitting president — was getting kicked off the Internet.

“Would have been nice to hear an acknowledgment of his role in that mistake.”

Berry added before Meta booted Trump, the Babylon Bee’s traffic was “insanely viral.”

The Bee could get “millions of views on a single article,” until “someone at Facebook pressed a button and killed our traffic overnight.

“If you want to see if Zuckerberg’s reforms are real, keep an eye on the Babylon Bee’s Facebook traffic.”

Honouring the hour, the Bee then posted a running thread highlighting “the funniest Facebook fact-checks of Babylon Bee jokes”:

The outpouring of relief, frustration, and healthy scepticism, included The Federalist.

Responding on X, editor-in-chief, Mollie Hemmingway posted two scathing threads stating,

“Media outlets fit into one of three categories:

1. regime enablers and gleeful collaborators with the censorship industrial complex

2. no threat to the regime

3. HORRIFICALLY censored for years for embracing free speech and debate on all the important topics.

To this, Mollie added,

“I genuinely don’t think most of you understand how difficult it has been for those of us in group three.

“We have refused to back down to the censorship complex’s efforts to destroy,” those of us “who have fought tenaciously to report the news, who have sued the government, etc.”

The Fed said, they’re “still waiting for Facebook to atone” for the multiple times they too were censored, and/or unknowingly shadow-banned.

Caldron Pool meets Mollie’s criteria in category 3.

We’ve been slammed.

Even donor support dropped off because people were scared away from openly backing our content, even though they often privately offered words of encouragement.

Facebook’s censorship regime was anti-competition.

It gave unfair advantage to those who fit Mollie’s criteria for categories 1 and 2.

That there was no mention of Meta’s role in the “Trusted News Initiative” regime from 2020 onwards, suggests Zuckerberg is not as genuine as he seems.

Rebel News Australia’s Avi Yemini was also sceptical.

Writing on X, he said, he’ll believe it when he sees it.

“I won’t be holding my breath,” waiting for Zuckerberg to do the right thing, and back his words with actions, by reinstating “unfairly banned” accounts, the way Elon Musk did.

Fiery Australian Skynews’ Outsider Rita Panahi was as unforgiving.

Panahi dropped the snake emoji, noting, “Never forget this dude donated around $450 million of his own money to “fortify” the 2020 election.”

George Christensen gave the bird to fact-checkers, and a blunt “hear, hear” to Facebook adopting X’s free speech revolution, stating, “Since 2020, these guys have caused my page irreparable harm. Until now.

“So, all I have to say to those nerds and Nazis who have nothing better to do than claim that every single thing a libertarian or conservative posts is false: suck on this!”

Yemini, Panahi and Christensen’s doubt is justified.

Zuckerberg made similar commitments to freedom of speech in 2019.

His newfound moxie, is reminiscent of the then-promising Australian Prime Minister, Scott Morrison’s January 2020 anti-Woke speech.

Both Zuckerberg and Morrison’s resolve dissolved once “two-weeks to flatten the curve” turned into totalitarianism.

Zuckerberg’s failure to live by those 2019 convictions suggests Zuck doesn’t have the means or power to reign in Meta’s Marxian Woke bureaucrats.

As I wrote in my 2019 CP coverage of Zuckerberg’s fresh determination to ditch far-left fact-checkers and differentiate between advocacy and commentary – inciting and informing – actions speak louder than words.

Most Popular

Where Are the Protests for Christians Slaughtered by Genocidal Jihadists in Nigeria?Where Are the Protests for Christians Slaughtered by Genocidal Jihadists in Nigeria?Rod Lampard
NSW Premier Signals Crackdown on 'Free Speech' to Protect MulticulturalismNSW Premier Signals Crackdown on 'Free Speech' to Protect MulticulturalismStaff Writer
Moira Deeming WINS Defamation Case Against John PesuttoMoira Deeming WINS Defamation Case Against John PesuttoStaff Writer
Duck Dynasty’s Much Loved Preaching Patriarch, Phil Robertson, Diagnosed with Alzheimer’sDuck Dynasty’s Much Loved Preaching Patriarch, Phil Robertson, Diagnosed with Alzheimer’sRod Lampard
Trump Says RFK Jr Will Investigate Childhood Vaccine Safety and Their Potential Link to AutismTrump Says RFK Jr Will Investigate Childhood Vaccine Safety and Their Potential Link to AutismStaff Writer
Moira Deeming Vindicated, John Pesutto LosesMoira Deeming Vindicated, John Pesutto LosesBill Muehlenberg
Trump to Pardon January 6 Prisoners On Day OneTrump to Pardon January 6 Prisoners On Day OneStaff Writer
True Christianity Fosters NationalismTrue Christianity Fosters NationalismMatthew Littlefield
Damning US Investigation Into COVID Response Finds Governments Did More Harm, Than GoodDamning US Investigation Into COVID Response Finds Governments Did More Harm, Than GoodRod Lampard

The Caldron Pool Show

The Caldron Pool Show: #12 – Jordan Schachtel
The Caldron Pool Show: #16 – Justice For The Five (Warning: Graphic)
The Caldron Pool Show: #27 – God and Politics – with Joel Webbon
The Caldron Pool Show: #14 – Dr Stephen Chavura

Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2024, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.