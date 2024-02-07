Elon Musk Backs Gina Carano Lawsuit, Damns Disney’s “Racist” DEI Woke Standard

Woke Disney is in deep trouble.

They’ve beaten down parental rights with the LGBTrans activist bat, taken on Florida’s formidable freedom fighter, Ron DeSantis, and lost each time.

To add to Disney’s woes, which include a steep decline in audience revenue, Gina Carano has stepped up to the plate.

The former Disney+ actress turned Daily Wire superstar, is suing Disney and Lucasfilm for unfair dismissal.

To recap, cancel culture came for Carano in early 2021.

The Mandalorian star was fired after an online campaign of the usual left-wing nonsense called for her head.

Carano’s “crimes” were a culmination of content.

Some of it critical of COVID overreach, others critical of Biden’s dubious election win.

Advertisement

We need to clean up the election process so we are not left feeling the way we do today.

Put laws in place that protect us against voter fraud.

Investigate every state.

Film the counting.

Flush out the fake votes.

Require ID.

Make Voter Fraud end in 2020.

Fix the system. 🇺🇸 — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) November 5, 2020

Carano has also openly defended free speech.

As well as questioned the purpose of Black Lives Matter, and Antifa tearing apart cities in the name of social justice, during an election year.

How is oppressing others a good way to take a stand against oppression? Unless this years chaos is not solely about oppression & it obviously is not solely about a pandemic or we’d all be dead.

2020 is an election year. America. Take back your freedom. Protect the free world. 🇺🇸 — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) September 6, 2020

The real catalyst for Disney firing Carano was a post warning about the ad nauseam demonisation of Donald Trump, Trump supporters, and conservatives.

Advertisement

In a story posted on Instagram, she cautioned,

What followed was a hashtag harassment campaign led by left-wing activists.

Oblivious to the irony of having proven her point, the Left called for Carano’s head.

Deliberately misconstrued, Corano was accused of antisemitism.

Activists berated the star for allegedly equating conservatives with the Jews who’d died in the holocaust.

When in fact, all Carano did was caution against far-left extremists dehumanising their political opponents for political gain.

A point clarified by Carano in early 2022, which read, “Nowhere did I say Republicans were being treated like Jews in the Holocaust.

“I shared a meme, I translated that into: Don’t let the government pit you against each other or history tells us that could go wrong.”

Have journalists completely given up on research?



Nowhere did I say Republicans were being treated like Jews in the Holocaust.



I shared a meme, I translated into: Don’t let the government pit you against each other or history tells us that could go wrong https://t.co/drNTkbJEyI — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) February 3, 2022

Despite the clarity, Disney caved and cancelled her contract.

Lucasfilm dropped the actress, stating, Carano’s “social media posts were abhorrent, and unacceptable.”

They alleged her posts “denigrated people based on their cultural and religious identities.”

In the lawsuit announcement on X – now seen by over 9 million people – Carano said, “Nothing could be further from truth.

“The truth is I was being hunted down from everything I posted to every post I liked because I was not in line with the acceptable narrative of the time.’

To this, she added, “My words were consistently twisted to demonise and dehumanise me as an alt right wing extremist.

“This was a bullying smear campaign aimed at silencing, destroying & making an example out of me.

“I never even used aggressive language.

“I shared thought provoking quotes, pictures, memes & occasionally I used my own words, not with aggression but with respect & the occasional comedy to keep the mood light in dark times.”

Carano’s pushback is funded by Elon Musk, and his quest to neutralise the woke mind virus.

Fighting, what opponents of Critical Race Theory, Darrell Harrison, and Virgil Walker have called, “socially acceptable discrimination and racism,” Musk appears determined to win.

The tide has turned against woke — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 2, 2024

Complimenting Carano’s complaint, Musk posted the ABDCs of Disney’s DEI Inclusion Standard for General Entertainment Content, labelling it, “mandatory, institutionalized racism and sexism!”

If you were discriminated against by Disney or its subsidiaries (ABC, ESPN, Marvel, etc), just reply to this post to receive legal support https://t.co/PDqCgJKAY5 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 6, 2024

The Disney DEI standard outlines a quota system for elevating – read: making more visible – melanin, and minority status, over against character, and merit.

A sample of support for Carano includes comments from Sydney Watson, who said, “Get ‘em!”

Biden Laptop biopic co-star Laurence Fox added, “Amazing news, Gina.”

Firey, Sandler films alumni, Rob Schneider said, “I admire Gina Carano and her bravery.

“Gina’s termination and the slanderous and career pummeling way it was handled, by the largest entertainment company in the world Disney, was a direct threat to ANYONE else who dared step out of the illiberal line of thought policed talking points and in front of the showbusiness firing squad.

“Hollywood was and still is fertile ground for the Blacklisting of ANY actor, actress, writer, director, producer who doesn’t fall in line to their authoritarian illiberal dictates.

“It is filled with cowards.”

Most of the 11,000+ comments responding to the announcement offered support and encouragement.

Cancelling Carano didn’t make her a household name. Carano’s courage in the face of it did.

She’s refused to capitulate and apologise, unlike many who’ve gone before her.

As so often happens when it comes to the “double standards R Us” Woke mob, the harassment backfired, and galvanised Carano as the face of the courage culture.

With Disney’s Woke war on DeSantis still waging, Disney and Lucasfilm may not need the public relations nightmare about to unfold.

They do, however, definitely deserve it.

Welcome to the resistance!