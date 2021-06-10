Kamala Harris’ “Historic” Commencement Speech Was a Lifeless, Self-Serving Sales Pitch for Climate Change

Political correctness turned her speech into a pep-talk, and a pep-talk into a cold lecture on “global warming.”















United States Vice President, Kamala Harris’ May 28th U.S Naval Academy commencement speech was a sales pitch. It wasn’t ground-breaking nor history-making.

Content and delivery suggest it was more a recruitment drive for admission into the climate change catastrophisers cult than a well-rounded well-done.

While agreeable in parts, and not heartless, it lacked heart. Her speech was sub-par and lifeless.

It was a missed opportunity for the alternative President to shine.

Harris turned down the heat. Appealing to 9/11 without any reference to Islamic terrorism. Dodged naming the Imperial Japanese in the attack on Pearl Harbour, and not once mentioned the growing threat of Communist Chinese militarism.

Harris used these nondescript events to talk up the opportunities that ‘critical moments’ in a ‘rapidly changing world’ provide. These opportunities presented themselves through those moments (disasters) that put the world on the path towards a better one.

The Vice-President used this as a way of introducing her main premise, saying that the world is once again at a ‘significant turning point.’

“Just think,” said Harris, “the global pandemic you see, of course, has accelerated what was happening before and it has accelerated our world into a new era.”

The world, she continued, “is interconnected, interdependent, and our world is fragile… Just think, a deadly pandemic can spread throughout the globe in just a matter of months, a gang of hackers can disrupt the fuel supply of a whole seaboard.”

Harris then moved on from this to sell anthropogenic apocalyptic climate change: “One country’s carbon emissions can threaten the sustainability of the whole earth. This midshipman is the era we are in and it is unlike any era that came before.”

The real threat to national security, according to Harris, is “climate change” and the US military needs to be on board with CC’s true believers in order to fight it!

Nothing was said about the threat of Communist China. Nothing was said about Antifa or BLM Inc.’s domestic violence, and nothing was said about the need to fight for internal election integrity of the United States.

Placing apocalyptic climate change alongside real existential threats such as cyber and biological warfare, was a clever way of requesting that Naval graduates side with her administration’s view on climate change.

The Vice President said, there was a need, “to mount a modern defence to these modern threats.”

This was all said without directly saying whether the war Globalists are trying to start against climate change is a war against nations and people who are accused of causing “climate change”, doing nothing about “climate change”, or even whether what they mean by causing “climate change” is natural or anthropogenic in origin.

As with most of the “Climate Change”, “climate justice now!”, “the earth is burning,” “how dare you!” hysterics, there’s a ton of ambiguity thrown in with the hype of alleged urgency.

Harris declared,

“And then of course there is climate change, which is a very real threat to our national security. And I look at you and I know you are among the experts who will navigate and mitigate this threat. You are ocean engineers who will help navigate ships through thinning ice. You are mechanical engineers who will help reinforce sinking bases. You are electrical engineers who will soon help convert solar and wind energy into power, convert solar and wind energy into combat power.”

There was no qualifier about which of the five climates were changing, or how that would warrant her call for U.S Naval graduates to enlist in the far-left Democrat war against it.

There was no clarification from the Vice President on what she meant by “sinking bases” or how electrical engineers will be able to use unreliable “solar and wind energy” as “combat power.”

Ever the “progressive”, Harris gave the anecdote, “just ask any Marine today: would she rather carry 20 pounds of batteries or a rolled-up solar panel, and I am positive she will tell you a solar panel, and so would he.”

America’s next in line for the throne then reassured Naval graduates that she was really only there “to talk about them.”

The Vice President’s positive remarks weren’t entirely self-serving, even if her presence there was.

Evidenced by Naval graduates being keenly reminded that perhaps Kamala Harris was only there to make history as “the first woman to deliver the commencement speech in the Naval Academy’s 175-year history.”

For a “history-making” event, Kamala’s speech lacked energy and failed to inspire. The only ones likely to fall over themselves with enthusiasm are those opposed to life, light and liberty.

This was a speech from a disinterested leader, and just as tone-deaf as Biden claiming that the real threat to America was arbitrary, and recklessly labelled “white supremacism.”

All that was missing from Kamala Harris’ Leftist sermon on the sins of carbon, and the implied evils of C02, were “orange man bad”, well-placed LGBTQAAI+ flags, the requisite virtue signalling kneel before Black Lives Matter Incorporated, power fists, and a ritualistic burning of Old Glory.

Notice also how Harris, a politician aligned with NY Democrat Governor Andrew Cuomo’s “America was never that great”, and Joe Biden’s “the greatest threat to America is “white supremacy” – both anti-Trump Make America Great Again statements – didn’t mind borrowing the former President’s sentiment, stating the United States military was “the best, the bravest, and the most brilliant.”

Harris is either lying, or buttering up to future officers for political gain.

In a comical sense, one could almost see a half-dead Palpatine beaten by Rebels, trying to revive inhibiter chipped clones to carry out “order 66”.

The ‘it’s okay when-it’s-convenient for me’ fits with Kamala’s backflip on border security.

Under the Trump administration she’d called for open borders.

Now as Vice President, she’s telling those acting on her previous invitation, that they’ll be turned back at the border.

For all the blustering anti-Trump cacophony of hate from Democrats, while Trump was president, they seem fine borrowing from the former president’s lead, if and when it serves them. As long as it can be kept under the radar, and for as long as people’s memories remain short-lived.

