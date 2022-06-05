Recognise This?

"...it’s one of those ‘hidden in plain sight’ things they don’t teach at university and don’t talk about on the news."

It’s Sunday! So let’s do politics AND religion (just a little of the latter). This is a long post, but hopefully worthwhile as it’s one of those ‘hidden in plain sight’ things they don’t teach at university and don’t talk about on the news. If you want the 50-word summary, skip to the end.

Have you ever seen this picture? Do you know who’s in it, what it represents, or where it’s located? Ever heard of Fabian Socialism?

It’s a stained glass window at the esteemed London School of Economics (LSE). It depicts famous writer and LSE founder George Bernard Shaw (who commissioned it), and Sidney Webb, his co-founder, smashing apart the world in order to remake it according to their views as Fabian Socialists. They had a somewhat Leninist view, and were hopeful of implementing worldwide socialism: that is, a system whereby “the means of producing and distributing goods is owned collectively or by a centralized government that often plans and controls the economy.” It is also described in Marxist-Leninist theory as the state between capitalism and communism.

The logo shown between them is the original logo of Fabian Socialists: a wolf in sheep’s clothing.

They chose the logo because knew that people didn’t want what they were proposing – centralised government control of everything, with them and their illustrious peers in charge, no doubt – so they set about to do it by deception. That is, they would appear to be ‘one of the people’ (ie a sheep) in labour movements, whilst gaslighting them into choices they otherwise wouldn’t have made. But surely they didn’t get much traction with their attempts, right?

Well, the London School of Economics, has been churning CEOs, Nobel Laureates and heads of state for decades.

From their Wikipedia page:

“LSE alumni and faculty include 55 past or present heads of state or government and 18 Nobel laureates. As of 2017, 27% (or 13 out of 49) of all Nobel Memorial Prizes in Economics have been awarded or jointly awarded to LSE alumni, current staff, or former staff, who consequently comprise 16% (13 out of 79) of all Nobel Memorial Prize laureates. LSE alumni and faculty have also won 3 Nobel Peace Prizes and 2 Nobel Prizes in Literature. Out of all European universities, LSE has educated the most billionaires (11) according to a 2014 global census of US dollar billionaires.”

Yes, the socialist factory turns out billionaires.

Also, notable Fabians include British PM Clement Attlee (who ousted Churchill as leader), Tony Blair, and our own Gough Whitlam and Bob Hawke.

Remember: the wolf in sheep’s clothing. It was literally in their logo that they knew what they were doing was deceptive, but lying and gaslighting the masses was ok “for the greater good” to set up a global system of government. Sound a bit familiar? “That’s a conspiracy theory!” Is it really? They‘ve said themselves that’s what’s they’re doing, so I wouldn’t call it a theory.

As to religion, the whole ‘wolf in sheep’s clothing’ saying originates from the Bible, with these words of warning from Jesus:

“Watch out for false prophets. They come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ferocious wolves. 16 By their fruit you will recognize them. Do people pick grapes from thornbushes, or figs from thistles? 17 Likewise, every good tree bears good fruit, but a bad tree bears bad fruit.” Matthew 7: 15-17

The bad fruit of socialism, and its successor of communism, is mass suffering on a level incomprehensible to most westerners. The average young westerner these days thinks fondly of the ideals of communism and socialism, but the average Eastern European in the West fled communism for a reason. Across forty countries last century, socialism and communism killed 100 million people. But there’s always expected to be a ‘painful transition’ on the way to Utopia. In the views of its proponents, the suffering is worthwhile for what comes next. The problem is that the suffering never ends and what comes next is only more suffering.

That’s the evil ruse of socialist and communist thinking, which is not surprising when you realise that Karl Marx literally compared himself to Satan (yes, really), ie he who uses deception to lure people in, promising enlightenment but leading them to endless suffering.

So now the question is, if it’s a truly world system – and we are heading that way, for one reason or another – to where do you flee when the suffering begins? You can’t escape to the West if the West is embracing the same system.

That’s a rhetorical question, obviously. But personally, I’d suggest the same place that people have fled from evil and suffering for years when they can’t escape the physical circumstances of it: the teachings and love of Jesus. One of the reasons for the decline in spirituality in the West is our relative decadence; we don’t think we need it. But as CS Lewis said, “God whispers to us in our pleasures and shouts to us in our pain.”

As the world is becoming more globalised, so comes the risk of global government where many wolves are currently elevating themselves in sheep’s clothing (think Klaus Schwab, Justin Trudeau, Emmanuelle Macron, and so on). They’re obviously not all Fabian socialists, but this little exposé was designed to highlight that there are indeed groups of influential people who do seek to gaslight the population in order to bring about their idea of a ‘new world order’. It’s easy to dismiss as some silly conspiracy theory, or something that might actually be good, if you don’t understand the history and the motives of those promoting it.

If you got this far, I hope it was worthwhile. For those looking for the summary:

SUMMARY: Yes, there are people trying to take over the world. This is a stained glass window from the Fabian socialists showing how they intend to break and remould the world, which would be funny if they didn’t start one of the most influential university schools in the world and portray themselves as wolves in sheep’s clothing while churning out world leaders and Nobel Laureates.