Naomi Wolf Accuses Pfizer of Knowing COVID Vaccines Harmed Women’s Menstrual Cycles

“Pfizer knew that they were destroying women’s menstrual cycles,” Wolf stated. “They didn’t want women to know that that was true.”

By Staff Writer Oct 19, 2024

Author Naomi Wolf has accused Pfizer of being aware of detrimental effects their COVID-19 vaccine may have on women’s menstrual cycles.

“Pfizer knew that they were destroying women’s menstrual cycles,” Wolf stated. “Eye witnessed counts of women’s own bodies… They didn’t want women to know that that was true.”

According to Wolf, government databases from Western Europe and North America indicate a 13 to 20 percent drop in live births. She cites the Pfizer documents, particularly an eight-page Pregnancy and Lactation Report, which she describes as containing alarming data.

“It has charts that show 15,000 women have two menses a month. 12,000 women are not bleeding at all. 10,000 women are hemorrhaging agonizingly. 8,500 are passing tissue. 10-year-old girls menstruating upon being injected. 85-year-old women menstruating upon being injected.”

Wolf characterizes this data as a “complete ruination of women’s health at industrial scale,” adding that she faced significant backlash for her initial claims.

“I was mocked and mocked and mocked in Deep Platform, but now multiple peer-reviewed studies have come out conceding that, yes, on average, women’s menses have changed if they’ve been vaccinated.”

Wolf concluded, “You don’t have to be a scientist. All you need is eighth-grade biology to know that if women’s menstrual cycles are being damaged, their fertility is being damaged, and that’s what we’re seeing.”

