Elon Musk Accuses ADL of “Anti-White Racism”

Elon Musk has accused the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), an organization supposedly dedicated to fighting antisemitism and bigotry, of promoting “anti-white racism.”

On Monday, Musk reacted to a post on X (formerly Twitter) that included a screenshot from the ADL’s website, showing their previous definition of “racism” before it was revised in 2022 following public backlash.

The definition read: “The marginalization and/or oppression of people of color based on a socially constructed racial hierarchy that privileges white people.”

In other words, the ADL’s definition implied that white people cannot be victims of “racism,” and that non-white individuals cannot be guilty of it.

Musk fired back, writing: “ADL needs to stop their anti-white racism now!”

In 2022, the ADL updated its 2020 definition of racism, changing it to “when individuals or institutions show more favorable evaluation or treatment of an individual or group based on race or ethnicity.”

This isn’t the first time Musk has criticized the ADL. In November last year, he responded to a post accusing certain Jewish communities of promoting anti-white rhetoric while expecting protection from similar forms of hatred.

Musk agreed with the sentiment, stating: “You have said the actual truth.”

Elaborating further, Musk claimed that the ADL “unjustly attacks the majority of the West, despite the majority of the West supporting the Jewish people and Israel.”

He argued that the ADL refuses to critique minority groups that are perceived as a threat: “This is because they cannot, by their own tenets, criticize the minority groups who are their primary threat. It is not right and needs to stop.”

Musk emphasized that his critique wasn’t aimed at all Jewish communities but noted that the issue extends beyond the ADL.

“I am deeply offended by ADL’s messaging and any other group who push de facto anti-white racism or anti-Asian racism or racism of any kind,” he said.

“I’m sick of it. Stop now.”

The ADL’s CEO, Jonathan Greenblatt, responded to Musk’s comments, saying: “At a time when antisemitism is exploding in America and surging around the world, it is indisputably dangerous to use one’s influence to validate and promote antisemitic theories. #NeverIsNow.”

In January 2021, the ADL called for the removal of Donald Trump from social media following the January 6 protest at the Capitol, claiming the former President had links to far-right and antisemitic groups.

Since then, Musk has accused the ADL of being “instrumental” in getting Trump de-platformed across social media.

“When we restored the account, they made it super clear that they regarded simply restoring his account on Twitter, now X, constituted hateful speech,” Musk said.

“He hasn’t even said anything.”

Throughout 2021, the ADL repeatedly called on Fox News to fire Tucker Carlson after he promoted the “great replacement theory.”

Carlson dismissed the ADL’s criticism as politically motivated. In 2023, Fox News dropped Carlson, a move welcomed by the ADL. Soon after, Carlson relaunched his show on X, reigniting the charges against the “free speech” platform.

Musk has accused ADL of almost killing X after advertising revenue dropped by 60% “primarily due to pressure on advertisers.”

In September 2023, Musk threatened to sue the ADL, saying, “To clear our platform’s name on the matter of anti-Semitism, it looks like we have no choice but to file a defamation lawsuit against the Anti-Defimation League… oh the irony!”

A month later, the ADL released a statement addressing developments with X, emphasizing their willingness to collaborate with the platform, denying claims of orchestrating a boycott, and expressing plans to resume advertising.

In November 2023, Musk announced a new policy change that could see “antisemitic” phrases, such as “decolonization” and “from the river to the sea,” result in “suspension” from the platform.

As I said earlier this week, “decolonization”, “from the river to the sea” and similar euphemisms necessarily imply genocide.



Musk’s ongoing conflict with the ADL highlights the risks of selectively policing “racism” and demonstrates the need to protect free speech for everyone, rather than letting certain groups decide who gets to speak.