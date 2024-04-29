“It’s No Longer a Theory, It’s Reality”: Speech Goes Viral With Over 30 Million Views in Just 24 Hours

A “controversial” 12-minute speech delivered at the 2024 CPAC Hungary convention has gone viral across social media, racking up more than 30 million views in just 24 hours.

In the address given last week at the conservative conference, Dutch commentator Eva Vlaardingerbroek warned that “the ‘Great Replacement’ is no longer a theory. It’s reality.”

Video of the speech quickly gained traction on X, formerly Twitter, and was further amplified by numerous large accounts echoing Vlaardingerbroek’s concern.

Here it is! The full speech I gave at #CPACHungary that the establishment is losing its absolute mind about.



I spoke the forbidden truth: The Great Replacement is no longer a theory – it’s reality. White Europeans are being replaced in their own countries at an ever… pic.twitter.com/L33UE3P6tv — Eva Vlaardingerbroek (@EvaVlaar) April 27, 2024

Actor and comedian Rob Schneider shared the post with his almost two million followers, describing Vlaardingerbroek as a “courageous young woman.”

“The global elites want to destroy Western civilization,” Schneider said. “And Europe has already fallen. America can’t afford another 4 years of the globalist Biden Regime flooding our country with non-citizens forever changing our nation into the rot we see in Democratic-run cities!”

Elon Musk also shared the video, pushing back on Vlaardingerbroek’s claim, noting that “the problem with ‘Great Replacement Theory’ is that it fails to address the foundational issue of low birth rates.”

In a tweet he later pinned to the top of his X profile, Musk explained: “Record low birth rates are leading to population collapse in Europe and even faster population collapse in most of Asia. Immigration is low in Asia, so there is no ‘replacement’ going on, the countries are simply shrinking away.

“If this doesn’t turn around, then any countries on Earth with low birth rates will become empty of people and fall into ruin, like the remains we see of the many long-dead civilizations,” he said.

Vlaardingerbroek responded to Musk’s critique, saying: “Both issues are true – and related to each other. Replacement in the West through mass migration keeps native birth rates low, because it puts a huge financial and cultural strain on our societies and welfare system.

“Our establishment actively makes it harder for native population to have children through their destructive policies. For example, young white people are leaving their paternal homes later and later in life, because there simply are no affordable houses available. Most social housing units are given to immigrants, who are granted priority over the native population,” she said.

“Moreover, the narrative that ‘we need immigrants’ because we have an aging population is a fallacy. Importing migrants from the third world only adds insult to injury. For example, only 20% of the asylum seekers who were granted residence in the Netherlands in 2019 had gotten a job in 2023, meaning the other 80% is living off social benefits – thus putting more pressure on the welfare state.

“And apart from the financial aspect, there is a huge lack of religious/cultural incentives for young people to start families as a result of decades of postmodernism, nihilism and cultural relativism. We all know the examples of how the left actively discourages white people to have children by either claiming it’s ‘bad for the climate’ or because we need to destroy ‘the patriarchy’ and break free from ‘oppressive social constructs’ such as motherhood.

“I’d say we need to put a stop to mass migration immediately, send people home who have no right to be here and do nothing but take away from and destroy our societies – AND actively encourage and make it possible again for the native population to have kids.”

Musk again replied to Vlaardingerbroek, saying, “One way or another, any group of people must procreate or they will disappear, remembered eventually only by archaeologists.”

Vlaardingerbroek acknowledged that she’s opened herself up for attack by discussing the topic of the “Great Replacement,” a subject that the media and the elites have long deemed ‘controversial and contentious,’ but said the only other option is “saying nothing and have it happen.”

“The choice is yours,” she said. “I’ve made my choice.”

After the video went viral on social media, Vlaardingerbroek said, “The world is clearly ready for this conversation and thanks to X’s commitment to free speech, we’re now able to have it.”

