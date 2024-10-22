Full Metal Meltdown: Matthew Modine Smears Trump, Stanley Kubrick’s Daughter Pushes Back

Matthew Modine has called Donald Trump “Hitler” and “homophobic” for comparing a Woke Military with a weak military.

In the Full Metal Jacket meltdown, the Memphis Belle star took issue with Team Trump using Stanley Kubrick’s anti-war Vietnam classic, to make the point.

Trump first aired the short at a rally in early October, then published it on X.

The film titled, “We Will Not Have a Woke Military,” contrasts actor R. Lee Ermey’s – now celebrated – FMJ depiction of a drill sergeant with LGBTrans activist, and Admiral in the Public Health Corp, Dr. Rachel Levine (Richard Levine) declaring a “summer of PRIDE.”

WE WILL NOT HAVE A WOKE MILITARY! pic.twitter.com/zpWZhSKcEs — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 13, 2024

Additional clips show some of the 1,892 military personnel parading both uniform and costume of their chosen LGBTQ+ identity online.

Military.com sourcing the Pentagon stated in 2021, the US military had spent USD $15 million on those who self-identify as the T in LGBTQ+.

$11.5 million was spent on psychotherapy and $3.1 million was spent on surgeries in military hospitals, removing a soldier’s breasts, testicles, wombs, and genital creation plastic surgery.

Taking exception to Trump wanting to end the Woke, and therefore weak, military, Modine told Entertainment Weekly, the film was Nazi propaganda.

Modine, who played the role of “Joker” in FMJ, told Entertainment Weekly, he wasn’t “exaggerating.”

Citing Leni Riefenstahl’s ‘second coming’ depiction of Hitler in her 1930 film ‘Triumph of the Will,’ Modine said, this was a “propaganda film.”

Modine then warned, in the email solicited by EW, it shows “Trump’s reflection in the terrible figure Hitler was.

“Ironically, Trump has twisted and profoundly distorted Kubrick’s powerful anti-war film into a perverse, homophobic, and manipulative tool.”

Modine didn’t comment on how Full Metal Jacket itself was a vehicle for anti-American propaganda, or how the film was used during the Cold War to cool down war fever.

Modine made no mention of the MAGA policy memo on peace through strength and ending forever wars.

Answering those criticising Trump for using FMJ, Stanley Kubrick’s daughter, Vivian, wrote in a statement published on X, “I’m sure the irony of using FMJ footage is not lost on Trump or his team – Trump is always seeking to end wars and use peaceful methods.

“On this tooth-and-claw planet, you need a very strong military.”

Here, the “FMJ footage was used primarily because of its powerful, realistic portrayal of boot camp.”

Trump has “juxtaposed [this] with the entirely demoralizing and inappropriate injection of WOKE ideology into the USA military.”

Vivian said, her dad would have approved.

He supported Reagan and would support saving the “American and the world from the highly destructive Globalist forces threatening to take over this planet.

“If that footage from FMJ helps Trump make the point [about Woke and weak,] then Trump has my blessing.”

The U.S. military, Vivian said, “needs to be properly trained, super tough, focused, dedicated warriors, not be filled with people who are there for [‘free’] sexual reassignment surgery.’

She then added, “I feel very confident he would be a Trump supporter and would forgive using FMJ incongruously if it helps the cause of freedom!”

Directly responding to Matthew Modine, Kubrick’s daughter, said he’s a good friend, despite the political difference.

In the separate statement published on X, Vivian added, “Matthew’s a good man. He was brilliant in FMJ, and has a right to his own opinions.”

Addressing Modine’s “hate Trump, because love Trump’s hate” meltdown, Vivian protested, “The relentless propaganda pouring out of establishment media is the problem.

“Sorry to all the people I just offended, but if you don’t put the time in [researching what’s actually going on], you’ll be led by the nose by the powers that be.

“Celebrities are just people and are as vulnerable to propaganda as the next person.”

MATTHEW MODINE AND HIS OPINION OF TRUMP’S USE OF FULL METAL JACKET



Re: FreeSpeech



It’s very VERY important that EVERYONE is not only allowed to have free speech but also that EVERYONE is allowed to hear that free speech.



The First Amendment #FreeSpeech is the foundation of… https://t.co/La8lauL7Gr — Vivian Kubrick (@ViKu1111) October 17, 2024

Concluding her pushback, which included a defence of Modine’s freedom of speech, Vivian remarked,

“Fortunately, the world doesn’t turn on whether Matthew believes Donald Trump is Hitler, or that I think Trump and the MAGA movement could save America.

Hollywood royality challenging the HollyWoke, speaks to the broader cultural, economic, theological, and political context of the United States election.

November is a choice between MAGA and the Make America Marxist mob.

On offer are two completely different pathways: Trump’s unity party vs. the one-eyed Globalist Uniparty.

The latter appear hell-bent on replacing Christian civilisation with a “convert, pay a tax or die, “ concoction of, Islamism, LGBTrans fascism, Marxism, and climate catastrophism.

To quote from Kubrick’s post-script to Modine’s full metal meltdown, “I’m VERY certain, about this much: the world will feel like it’s stopped turning if free speech dies.”