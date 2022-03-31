Daily Wire Steps up to Compete With Disney LGBTQ+ Inc.

"If corporations decide to go woke, there must be competitors who assure that they will go broke. And we hope to fill that gap. We only hope others will follow our lead."

Daily Wire co-CEO, Jeremy Boreing has announced Daily Wire Kids, alongside doubling down on a commitment to creating quality conservative content which respects ‘historical Christian’ values.

Advertisement

In the live-streamed Town Hall Address, Boreing quipped that instead of selling-up, and retiring to live large, Daily Wire’s founders will be “investing a minimum of $100 million over the next three years into a line of live-action and animated children’s entertainment.”

In a clear reference to Disney, Boreing stated, “The magic has left the kingdom. It’s time to build new things we can believe in.”

Advertisement

While news of Disney disavowing neutrality by allowing itself to be shanghaied into joining the LGBTQ+ activist army prompted the announcement, Boreing told those present, the Daily Wire Kids project has been in the works for a while, with the initiative set to have been announced in November” 2022.

An article on Daily Wire explained that ‘the announcement was moved up to Wednesday because of reporting from Christopher Rufo.’

Co-CEO @JeremyDBoreing announces @realDailyWire's next big project to counter woke Hollywood: "Today I'm proud to tell you that we will be launching Daily Wire Kids." pic.twitter.com/PccnRkDx0J — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) March 30, 2022

Rufo, a writer for the Manhattan Institute’s City Journal, posted explosive footage to Twitter on Wednesday of an alleged Disney meeting, which highlighted comments from Disney production coordinator Allen March.

The video reveals the alarming depth of the militant, LGBTQ+ ideological takeover of Disney’s creativity, and content.

SCOOP: Disney production coordinator Allen March says his team is committed to "exploring queer stories" and has created a "tracker" to make sure they are creating enough "gender nonconforming characters," "canonical trans characters," and "canonical bisexual characters." pic.twitter.com/ddSzw4aqQv — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 29, 2022

Daily Wire’s decision is part of a planned major expansion based on the ethos:

Advertisement

“Enough complaining. It’s time to build. To impact culture, you must create it. So, if the world’s premiere family company wants to indoctrinate children, we’ll create new shows for kids. If Hollywood goes woke, we’ll make our own movies. If corporate America hates you, we’ll start companies that don’t. Together, with your help, we can build the world we want to see.”

In short, to be effective in their pushback against the Left’s culture war, conservatives need to get savvy, creative, entrepreneurial, and competitive.

Responding to Disney dropping neutrality in his March 22 podcast, Daily Wire’s other progenitor, Ben Shapiro, called Disney CEO Bob Chapek an “abject coward,” adding: “People on the right need to push back; if there isn’t a group within Disney who doesn’t push back, then it’s going to be very difficult for Disney to feel the heat.”

The Daily Wire editor emeritus encouraged non-leftists to create, fund and outdo left-leaning corporations tethered to the far-left woke political religion.

Advertisement

Shapiro then said he’ll be boycotting the movie “Lightyear.” A decision prompted by Disney’s reversal on removing a “same-sex” kissing scene from the film.

Pre-empting today’s announcement, he said:

“If you want entertainment that’s going to cater to your children, we’re going to start making kids content at Daily Wire specifically so that you don’t have to be catered to by companies that hate your guts, and cater to the people who despise your values.”

In a related opinion piece entitled, It’s Time For The Market Pushback To Begin, Shapiro wrote: “In order to combat [woke; far-left] nonsense, those who oppose the hijacking of major companies by the Left must get organized — and they must create alternatives.”

He rightly stated, “If corporations decide to go woke, there must be competitors who assure that they will go broke. And we hope to fill that gap. We only hope others will follow our lead.”

Daily Wire’s move puts their money where their mouth is. Rather than complain, they’re getting constructive.

That's right, we are launching a new project. Daily Wire Kids. No more woke content for children. — DW Entertainment (@DailyWireEnt) March 30, 2022

The potential kids’ alternative to Disney LGBTQ+ incorporated, follows The Daily Wire’s launch of ‘Jeremy’s Razors’ – a push back against Harry’s Razors who ditched their ads from the news provider because of “misaligned values.”

Harry’s dropped advertising on organisation after ‘a host affirmed’ biological facts, such as the “immutability” of gender – men are men, and women are women.

According to Axios, Daily Wire’s ’12-month revenue hit $100 million for the first time in January 2022, up from roughly $65 million for the full year in 2020.’

Daily Wire Kids is set to be released in early 2023.

WATCH: