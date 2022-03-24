Disney CEO Apologises for Not Being “Woke” Enough, Vows to Include More LGBTQA+ Content

"How can Disney claim to support 'family values' if it rejects the objective biological basics which give life and meaning to the very word, family?"

In what the NYPost has described as “full damage control,” Bob Chapek, Disney’s CEO, has apologised for not “being a stronger ally” of the LGBTQ+ community.

Advertisement

The Disney CEO apology cemented the “A” in Ally, with the Disney executive vowing to use the company’s influential power to promote more “inclusive stories,” stating:

“I am committed to this work and to you all, and will continue to engage with the LGBTQ+ community…I will be an outspoken champion for the protections, visibility, and opportunity you deserve.”

Chapek sent employees the apology by way of email, after some staff, along with LGBTQ+ lobby groups pressured the CEO into fighting Florida’s parental rights bill.

Advertisement

By extension, this includes enlisting Disney into the wider LGBTQ+ woke war against what LGBTQ+ groups label as “heteronormative oppression.”

The fight is over legislation in Florida, which according to Florida’s Governor, Ron DeSantis, ensures ‘parents are able to send their kid to kindergarten without having [Woke – LGBTQIA+ ideology] injected into their school curriculum.’

Wrongly labelled by opponents as the “don’t say gay bill,” fostering transgenderism, the pro-parent’s rights legislation, in essence, forges transparency in school curriculums from grades K-3.

Disney was dragged into the fight because it operates the Disney World theme park in Orlando, and ‘the company donated close to $200,000 to Florida politicians who back the bill.’ (IGN)

Showing contrition, Chapek offered ‘$5 million to LGBTQ+ group Human Rights Campaign, in an attempt to make amends.’

Advertisement

HRC (not to be confused with Hillary Rodham Clinton) subsequently rejected the gift, inferring that Disney should instead radicalise in order to better serve LGBTQ+ interests.

HRC interim president, Joni Madison acknowledged Disney’s white flag, then encouraged the organisation to ‘continue the fight’, saying, ‘this should be the beginning of Disney’s advocacy efforts rather than the end.’

Madison stated, “[We] will not accept this money from Disney until we see them build on their public commitment and work with LGBTQ+ advocates, to ensure that dangerous proposals, like Florida’s, Don’t Say Gay or Trans bill, don’t become dangerous laws, and if they do, to work to get them off the books.”

Advertisement

The HRC executive made no mention of Disney’s first strike in favour of the LGBTQ+ bullies, explained by Caldron Pool in a report earlier this week:

“Disney’s Pixar will restore a gay kissing scene in the upcoming kid’s film ‘Lightyear’ after LGBTQ employees and ‘allies’ sent a joint statement to their leadership accusing the company of censoring “overtly gay affection” in its children’s films.”

To add Nasdaq reported that Disney has ‘established an LGBTQ+ task [who] will enlist the help of experts to develop a concrete plan to ensure Disney is “a force for good” for LGBTQ+ communities, especially children and family.’

In an act that would make Chairman Moa’s Red Guard proud, for penance Disney kneeled before the LGBTQ+ flag, and recant their political apostasy, declaring on Instagram:

“We support the LGBTQA+, and are committed to creating experiences that support family values for every family, and will not stand for discrimination in any form.”

Disney’s capitulation furthers questions about the double standards of woke corporations.

On what moral basis, other than anti-discrimination and “equality”, is Disney anchoring “family values”?

Does Disney’s definition of “family values” include the God-given parental right to raise up a child, without the input of LGBTQ+ commissars?

How can Disney claim to support “family values” if it rejects the objective biological basics which give life and meaning to the very word, family?

How will Disney reconcile their stand against “injustice” with LGBTQ+, BLM CRT groups forcing family-friendly organisations into a life of subservience to their respective, subjective political religions?

More to the point:

What part of Disney’s stance for “equality” and “anti-discrimination” applies to biological women, who are unjustly pushed out of women’s sports by transgenderism?

By capitulating to the political interests of the LGBTQA+ lobby, Disney’s cowardice in the face of cancel culture moves Disney away from neutrality towards far-left radicalisation.

Adopting wokeness for an economic model is a perilous business move.

Disney may live to regret its transition. Appeasement rarely, if ever, benefits those doing the appeasing.

As DeSantis quipped,

“If this is the hill [Disney is] going to die on, then how do they possibly explain lining their pockets with their relationship from the Communist Party of China? Because that’s what they do, and they make a fortune, and they don’t say a word about the really brutal practices that you see over there at the hands of the CCP.”