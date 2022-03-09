DeSantis Set to Sign Off on Bill Banning LGBTQ+ Ideology in Grades K-3

"We’re going to make sure that parents are able to send their kid to kindergarten without having some of this stuff injected into their school curriculum," DeSantis said.

A much-maligned bill seeking to limit pro-LGBTQI+ sex education in grades K-3 has passed 22-17 in the Florida senate.

Advertisement

The ‘Parental Rights in Education’ legislative proposal moves to:

“Ban teachers in kindergarten through third grade from providing instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation, require schools to notify parents if there has been any change in a student’s physical, emotional, or mental wellbeing, and would also provide legal recourse to parents to sue if they believe a school has violated any of those agreements.”

LGBTQI+ interest groups and Democrats have come under fire for wrongly labelling the proposed Florida legislation as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

Advertisement

Groups engaged in openly misrepresenting the protecting parental rights proposal have painted the bill as harmful, accusing legislators of ‘singling out’ those who identify as LGBTQI+.

Even though, as Matt Walsh acknowledged, “‘don’t say gay,’ and the word ‘gay’ doesn’t appear anywhere in the legislation.”

So weird that the text of the "don't say gay bill" doesn't mention the word "gay" at all, anywhere. How can it prohibit the use of a word without specifying which word? Well because this is all a bunch of bullshit invented by the Left. https://t.co/A1RYJHdqF4 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 7, 2022

United States President, Joe Biden called the proposal “hateful,” while others howled along with the Democrat president’s assertion, saying: “[The bill] sends a message that they don’t matter. They need to be hidden, that it doesn’t need to be talked about, that they need to be shamed.”

While another sang: “This is going to endanger the safety of our LGBTQ students and adolescents. We will not stop until this state moves forward and actually values everyone in it, everyone no matter their sexual orientation.”

The Daily Wire reported that as a consequence of the mislabelling campaign, ‘many [now wrongly] believe the bill bans the word “gay” from schools.’

Advertisement

When reporter, Evan Donovan attempted to force the same newspeak on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, he shot back, accusing the reporter of pushing a “false narrative”:

RIP to the reporter Ron DeSantis just murdered. pic.twitter.com/vhziZuNz6v — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 7, 2022

DeSantis declared, “We disabuse you of those narratives — and we’re going to make sure that parents are able to send their kid to kindergarten without having some of this stuff injected into their school curriculum.”

Contra to leftist outrage, Epoch News explained, “The bill would prohibit lessons on [LGBTQI+ sex ed.] topics that are not “age-appropriate” and ensure that parents have access to information about their children’s “mental, emotional, physical health or well-being.”

Advertisement

The Florida bill is reminiscent of One Nation legislative member, Mark Latham’s – no longer COVID dormant – bill backing the preservation of Parental Rights in New South Wales schools.

The proposed protections for school aged children and their parents could also circumvent covert strategies, which force material into schools under a benevolent “anti-bullying” pretence.

Such as the “woke” corporate backed, Minus18 (aka Safe Schools Australia) initiative, which is currently being supported by Proctor & Gamble’s Woolworths, “Lead with Love,” campaign.

Celebrating the campaign on their website, Minus18 noted, “P&G will donate $50,000 Australian Dollars from sales of participating products from Fairy, Pantene, Oral-B, Gillette, Venus and Olay sold at Woolworths during the promotion period.”

The LGTBQI+ evangelism drive aims to ‘reach 1,250 schools with LGBTQI+ resource kits.’

The Minus18 website states that each kit includes,

Conversation Card x 10; Fold Down Poster x 5; Pens x 3 (different styles) Magnets x 3 (different styles); Pride Card (postcard size on heavy paper stock, including thank you to P&G/W&W donation and where to get more info).

Resource material provided by Minus18 includes:

The bill to preserve parental rights is yet to be debated in New South Wales, whilst pro-parents don’t co-parent with the government DeSantis, is yet to sign off on Florida’s version.

In aiming to keep education transparent, by engaging parents, both legislation proposals ensure that parents, and guardians maintain an integral role in their child’s education.