DeSantis Warns Apple: Nuking Twitter App to Mute Musk Is a Mistake

DeSantis and Musk have tackled Apple head-on after the company threatened to mistreat Twitter, the same way they have mistreated Gab.

On Monday Elon Musk revealed the tech company had ‘threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store,’ without telling Musk why.

In related tweets sent from an iPhone, Musk explained Apple had ‘stopped advertising on Twitter.’ He then publicly asked Apple CEO, Tim Cook to explain the decision.

Musk later confirmed Apple had threatened to pull Twitter from their app store if Musk refused to meet Apple’s “moderation” demands.

Apple, one of many big tech companies supporting Communist oppression in China, announced its “hate speech” policy, and procedure in 2018.

Cook said at the time, his focus was on being morally clear about not letting “hate make its headquarters in the digital world.

“We have only one message, for those who seek to push hate, division, and violence: You have no place on our platforms. You have no home here,” he added.

The Apple CEO – gives Islamist antisemitism, MAGA haters, and racist Black rappers a free-ride – also boasted about “prohibiting music with the message of white supremacy, and violent conspiracists,” adding, “Why? Because it’s the right thing to do!”

The 2018 announcement prompted Zuby to fire back: “Better ban 50% of rap songs from iTunes and Apple Music then… These policies are impossible to apply with any logical consistency.”

Better ban 50% of rap songs from iTunes and Apple Music then…



These policies are impossible to apply with any logical consistency. — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) December 4, 2018

Musk should be concerned. Their power is real. The danger is real. The double standard is real. The threats are real, and there’s a coordinated effort to hold on to what app developer, David Sacks described as the role of a “gatekeeper” with “unlimited power.”

As long as Tech MAGA (Microsoft, Apple, Google, and Amazon) have unlimited power to engage in bundling and to act as gatekeepers of competitive products, there cannot be a healthy startup ecosystem. — David Sacks (@DavidSacks) November 29, 2022

Elon Musk appears to know his potential purge is likely. Responding to Sacks, the billionaire acknowledged: “It’s a real problem. Apple and Google effectively control access to most of the Internet via their app stores.”

His money and even insight might not be enough to save him (or his family) from the technocrat bureaucracy’s looming lockout.

Following Google in 2017, Apple cancelled free speech, Christian social media app, Gab, under the false premise of “hate speech” and “far-right extremism” (see here and here).

The attempted Cancel Culture erasure of Gab included 25 service providers, Gab’s domain host, and the blacklisting of Gab CEO Andrew Torba, from online banks, and VISA.

Why Musk hasn’t been cancelled already could come down to left-wing hopes the Tesla/Space X boss will repent of his free speech sins against the forced-speech woke deities.

An improbable outcome since Musk just doubled-down on exposing the globalist digital cabal who allegedly interfered in the 2020 United States election, stating: “The Twitter Files on free speech suppression soon to be published on Twitter itself. The public deserves to know what really happened …”

Additionally, instead of retreating, Musk advanced, posting to Twitter, asking followers if they knew about ‘Apple’s secret 30% tax on everything you buy through their App Store?’

Answering political commentator, Liz Wheeler’s question about whether he’d ‘produce his own smartphone, should Google and Apple boot Twitter,’ Musk replied, ‘I certainly hope it does not come to that, but, yes, if there is no other choice, I will make an alternative phone.’

Supportive of Musk, ‘opening up Twitter for free speech,’ Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis, tackled Apple’s association with the CCP, saying: “Don’t’ be a vassal of the CCP on one hand, and then use your corporate power in the United States on the other to suffocate dissent.”

DeSantis, speaking from Cecil Airport in Jacksonville, where he was announcing funding for a new railway system, said: “Apple nuking them from the app store would be a huge mistake. It would be a raw exercise of monopolistic power, which should merit a response of the U.S Congress.”

The news also brought justifiable criticism from podcasters such as Layah Heilpern, who aptly noted: “Today, I learnt Apple has a problem with Elon musk, but absolutely zero problem with child abuse… Balenciaga’s app is still on the App Store.”

Balenciaga, a high-profile, New York fashion house, and massive LGBTQAA2LS+ advocate, went into damage control this week after the company was forced to explain a campaign featuring children holding ‘teddy bears dressed in what appears to be bondage gear.’

According to ABC News Australia, in another apology, the “anybody is queer” company blamed a ‘third party’ for placing documents from the U.S Supreme Court, in the photoshoot, stating that a ‘ban on child abuse material did not violate the right to free speech.’

Apple’s threats were launched at the same time Leftists were having meltdowns about Musk being a threat to democracy.

Notably, their overt bullying and political coercion coincide with Musk making war on child sexual exploitation his number one priority.

Musk has since met with Apple CEO Tim Cook, who has apparently assured him the supposed threat was a “misunderstanding,” saying he would “never consider” banning Twitter from the App Store. Considering Apple’s treatment of Gab, time will tell.